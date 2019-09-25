Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Teams aiming to consolidate on Saturday with six matches slated

As the battle to make the top two positions in both groups A and B continue, the twelve clubs contesting the fourth edition of the East Bank Football Association/Ralph Green Under-11 League will be in action on Saturday.

The top two teams are separated on goal difference and will be aiming to maintain that momentum whilst the other clubs will be looking to turn in solid performances which would enhance their push to advance after the group stage of the league.

Swan FC will oppose Grove Hi Tech while Eagles of Stewartville, West Demerara challenge Fruta Conquerors in the two opening matches at 09:00hrs. Swan, with a draw in their lone match to date and Grove, which lost their opening encounter, will both be going after full points.

Eagles and Conquerors lost their opening matches and will certainly want to change that around on Saturday.

Leaders, Vurlon Mills Academy (6 points) with a clean sheet after two matches and only one of three teams not to concede a goal to date, will take on Diamond United in one of two matches set for 09:30hrs.

Diamond United (4 points) are third on the points table and will fancy their chances of halting the surge of the Mills Academy boys which makes their encounter a potentially exciting one to see with both sides unbeaten.

Rick Ramatar (3 goals), the leading goal scorer of the tournament so far and scorer of this year’s tournament opening goal will lead the charge for Diamond having scored all their goals to date. Christian Enderson, Blake Edwards and Malcolm Hendricks will be the players to watch for Mills Academy.

The other match at 09:30hrs brings together Agricola Red Triangle (5th place) and Friendship All Stars (9th place). Agricola will be hoping to get their first win after settling for two draws in their matches so far, while Friendship with a loss and a draw from their two, will also hope they can seal full points.

Defending champions Timehri Panthers, laying fourth in the standings on three points (1 win 1 loss) will be pulling out all the stops in order to record win number two, but will find the determined Samatta Point/Kaneville (8th place) unit standing in their way when they collide at 10:00hrs.

The other match at 10:00hrs pits the third placed Kuru Kururu Warriors, which is on a dream run thus far this year having won both matches played, which has matched their win ratio from last year of 2 wins/8 losses in 10 matches, taking on Riddim Squad (6th place).

Another exciting Saturday morning is anticipated. Following are the full fixtures.

Day 3 – Saturday September 28, 2019

Mt. Team Team Time Venue Gr.

11. Swan Grove Hi Tech 09:00hrs “ “ B

12. Eagles Fruta Conquerors 09:00hrs “ “ A

13. Agricola Friendship 09:30hrs “ “ B

14. Diamond United Vurlon Mills Academy 09:30hrs “ “ A

15. Riddim Squad Kuru Kururu Warriors 10:00hrs “ “ B

16. Timehri Panthers Samatta Point/Kaneville 10:00hrs “ “ A