E-Networks’ subsea fibre cable did not require our permission -Telecoms Ministry

E-Networks Inc., the country’s biggest private cable television operator, did not need permission from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications to land a subsea fibre optic cable.

Rather, from all indications, the cable will be used to expand the broadcast services of the company.

The Ministry’s statement yesterday would come days after questions were raised by the US-owned Guyana Telephone and Telephone Company (GTT), with E-Networks providing evidence that it was properly permitted.

According to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications yesterday, it has noted the public exchange between GTT and E-Networks Inc. in relation to the planned landing of a submarine fibre-optic cable by E-Networks/ X-Link Inc.

“In particular, the Ministry notes references to permissions, licences etc. granted by various public authorities. It is our understanding that the planned E-Networks/X-Link cable is to be used solely to convey broadcasting service.”

The Ministry said that under the current regulatory dispensation, there is no requirement for the permission of the Minister of Public Telecommunications for the landing and operating of submarine cables for conveying broadcasting services.

“Given the above circumstances, the Minister of Public Telecommunications has not granted nor denied permission for landing of a submarine cable for conveyance of broadcasting services.”

US-owned Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is the only telecoms company with a similar cable, with Government moving to break the monopoly and bring new players.

In fact, GTT says it has three such cables.

GTT last week said it is “very concerned” that E-Networks is laying a subsea fibre with complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols. However, E-Networks made it clear that the telephone company is being misleading and libellous.

Responding to questions from Kaieteur News, E-Networks disclosed that GTT issued a statement in which its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd, alleged that the cable company is conducting subsea cable-laying activities “with complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols.”

E-Networks said it took note that GTT made specific reference to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which it claims has stated that E-Networks is landing the cable using an expired environmental and construction permit.

This newspaper was shown documents pertaining to the company’s compliance with environmental and other approvals.

“We wish to strongly refute the contents of this statement, which include false and libellous allegations against our company that we are operating with “complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols” in relation to our subsea cable project. Mr. Nedd has been disingenuous in his claim that we are not in receipt of required approvals, particularly in his specific reference to our operation with an expired environmental and construction permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.”

“We are also in possession of all necessary approvals in relation to this project for its intended purpose,” E-Networks explained.

GTT complained last week that a licence has not been issued by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, and by extension, the Government of Guyana.

GTT is facing the end of its 30-year-old monopoly on landline and foreign calls with new players expected to be allowed to compete in the mobile and lucrative data market.The negotiations are ongoing at the moment.

There are a number of investors interested in landing fibre-optic subsea cables.