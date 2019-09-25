Cycling action set for National Park on Saturday

National Park will be the venue for the some exciting cycling action when Laparkan Holdings Limited stages the 15th edition of its 11-race programme on Saturday.

The contest, which is being organised by Coach Hassan Mohammed, includes the feature 35-lap race invitational and school boys’ race, 12-14 three-lap, 10-lap juvenile, Veteran U50 and over-50 and Mountain Bike race.

Action is expected to commence at 09:00hrs and among those expected to take part are Paul De Nobrega, Curtis Dey, Michael Anthony, Jornel Yearwood, Christopher Griffith and Andrew Hicks.