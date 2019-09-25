Cycling action set for National Park on Saturday

Latest update September 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
National Park will be the venue for the some exciting cycling action when Laparkan Holdings Limited stages the 15th edition of its 11-race programme on Saturday.
The contest, which is being organised by Coach Hassan Mohammed, includes the feature 35-lap race invitational and school boys’ race, 12-14 three-lap, 10-lap juvenile, Veteran U50 and over-50 and Mountain Bike race.
Action is expected to commence at 09:00hrs and among those expected to take part are Paul De Nobrega, Curtis Dey, Michael Anthony, Jornel Yearwood, Christopher Griffith and Andrew Hicks.
Sep 25, 2019Young Warriors ‘B’ 13-yr Romeo Deonarain leads them to victory over Tucber Park ‘B’ The New Building Society Ltd sponsored 2019/2020 Second Division Cricket for teams in...
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
I want to be recorded so that when these columns are consulted decades from now, my position will be verified. I support... more
The police yesterday blocked off a number of busy roads in the city in order to keep protestors away from the precincts... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders “Hurricane Hell” and “The Bahamas is at war being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet The... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]