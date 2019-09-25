‘Accessory after the fact…’ Judge to rule on defence’s no case submission today

Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry is expected to rule today on the defence’s no case submission when the trial of the woman who is charged with accessory after the fact, in the murder of a security guard, continues in the Berbice High Court.

Lalita Bollers, 45, of Lot 1E Ramphal Street, Corentyne, Berbice, is on trial for the incident which allegedly

occurred on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bollers is alleged to have received and comforted her son Carlos Bollers, and Yuvraj Singh, knowing that they had murdered Munesh Prem Ayasammy Munien, called ‘Tad,’ in the course of a robbery.

The prosecution’s case is being presented by Mandel Moore.

Attorney-at-law Tanya Warren Clements is appearing for the accused.

As the prosecution wrapped up its case, the defence put forward a no case submission, to which the prosecution has responded.

The state’s case is that on Saturday, March 31, 2018, Munien’s body was found at the back of the Sukhram General and Agro Chemicals Store, at Rose Hall Town Public Road. He was employed there as the night guard.

The prosecution called a number of witnesses, among them police officers, Lloyd Iyasammy, the brother of the deceased; Hilton Sookram, the owner of the store, and Doctor Vivekanand Brijmohan who performed the post mortem.

Munien’s body, when it was found, reportedly bore a number of gaping wounds, including to the throat and head. A large quantity of cash was reportedly missing from the store.

After investigation, a number of persons including Carlos Bollers and Yuvraj Singh were taken into custody.

Further investigation led police to the home of Lalita Bollers, where they reportedly recovered some money and other materials.

She, along with Carlos Bollers and Singh, was charged with the crime.

The woman was subsequently charged with accessory after the fact.