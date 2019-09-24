Woman delivers baby on hospital floor after allegedly being forced to walk to washroom

Medical staff and patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) were reportedly in shock yesterday after a mother in labour delivered her baby as she walked to a washroom within the hospital’s Maternity Unit. It is alleged that the woman was forced by nurses to walk to the washroom despite her claims of discomfort.

This publication was reliably informed that around 13:40 hours the woman who was in labour indicated that she felt like going to the washroom to ease her bowels. A nurse told this publication this is usually a sensation many times experienced by pregnant woman during the process of labour.

Nevertheless, it is alleged that a nurse at the public health institution instructed the woman to walk to the washroom even though she was in the throes of labour and was indicating repeatedly that she would not be able to walk the distance to the washroom area.

Sources said upon the nurse’s insistence, the woman attempted to walk the short distance but never made it there as “the baby came down and landed on the hospital floor”.

GPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Retired Brigadier George Lewis, yesterday confirmed the occurrence to this publication. In giving credence to the unfortunate incident the CEO made it clear to this publication that it is being investigated with the focus of putting systems in place to ensure there is no such reoccurrence.

He further stated that upon the completion of investigations, should any hospital staff be found guilty of negligence, his department will enforce the full brunt of the law that surrounds discipline in an incident of that nature.

Meanwhile, CEO Lewis informed this publication that the infant is in no present danger and has only sustained bruises from the incident.

The CEO said that immediately after the incident a CT scan was conducted on the infant to ensure there were no serious or internal injuries. He also revealed that the baby will be monitored around the clock by professional staffers even as he informed that the hospital’s management will pay for all medical expenses incurred in ensuring the baby is safe.

According to CEO Lewis, the hospital’s intentions to ensure all is well with the baby have been communicated to the grandparents of the baby.