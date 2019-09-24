Woman chopped to death by propellers, 2 missing in E’bo River accident

A woman is dead and two persons remain missing up to late last night in the Essequibo River after a horrific two-boat collision.

Five persons with injuries were said to have survived.

While details were sketchy with a search on for survivors last night, Kaieteur News was able to ascertain that a passenger vessel left Parika, East Bank Essequibo after 5pm.

On board were eight persons.

It was unclear whether the final destination was Buck Hall, an area located upriver on the left bank of the river.

However, one survivor who was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara, said it was supposed to stop there.

According to reports, around 5:45pm, a large white boat heading north smacked into the passenger vessel.

The other boat rode over the passenger boat.

The propellers reportedly chopped a female passenger badly. A number of other passengers were also badly injured.

According to one passenger, two persons were thrown into the Essequibo River.

Those two remained missing.

Survivors were taken to both the Cottage and the West Demerara Regional Hospitals.

The dead woman’s name was given as Sherry. She is said to be 54 years old.

Kaieteur News was told that the boat that crashed into the passenger vessel was the one that turned around and rescued the survivors.