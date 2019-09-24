Protesters mekking Soulja Bai uncomfortable

Jagdeo mekking Soulja Bai uncomfortable. Everywhere Soulja Bai turn dem have Jagdeo people waiting fuh him in their numbers. Last night was just anodda example. Soulja Bai was going to de Chinese function at de Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Of course, all de president movement is public knowledge suh Jagdeo plan to have he people wid dem placards at every venue he tun up. And de people been out in dem numbers. Dem block traffic but dem didn’t block Soulja Bai.

And all because Charran Rass vote fuh de no confidence motion. Of course he go out of de country ever since but that ain’t stopping de protest. Jagdeo did announce that everywhere Soulja Bai go he gun find protest. And that is wha happening.

De rule is that GECOM is de people who got to fix de date fuh de elections. Even Jagdeo did seh suh when was a time fuh de elections. But de people saying that de no confidence motion is a different kettle of fish.

Dem seh de no confidence motion mean that elections must call early. That is wha causing all de protest. Soulja Bai seh that he got to wuk wid GECOM but Jagdeo demanding that he act pun he own.

Dem boys seh if Soulja Bai call elections and de voters’ list got problems and he win then that is anodda story. That is why Soulja Bai seh he want credible elections.

Now dem boys wondering if he gun stop going to functions or if he gun tek on de protesters. Once people don’t attack he motorcade then de protest can be classified as peaceful but dem boys know all it tek is one mad man fuh spoil everything.

What surprising is that de people all over de country finding time to protest. It got to be that dem don’t have wuk to do. Was de same thing when Uncle Dessy was protesting. And all this happening even while Roger Khan trying to go home bout he business.

Talk half and watch dem protests.