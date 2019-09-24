Latest update September 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Pan American & FESUPO Powerlifting Championships

Sep 24, 2019 Sports 0

Frank Tucker, Naranjan Singh medal hauls ensure Guyana end on a high; 3rd Overall

Two of Guyana’s Masters athletes, Frank Tucker and Naranjan Singh followed up on their colleagues’ sterling performances when they too added their bit to shine individually and to ensure that Guyana ended third Overall at the PanAmerican/South American Powerlifting (FESUPO) and Bench Press Equipped and Classic Championships which ended in Uruguay on Sunday.

Team Guyana just before leaving the Hotel in Uruguay for home.

Naranjan Singh

Frank Tucker

Competing in the Masters 3 class, Frank Tucker raked in Eight (8) Gold medals – (2 Squat 2 Bench Press 2 Deadlift 2 Overall) along with Four (4) Silver medals (1 Squat 1 Bench Press 1 Deadlift 1 Overall).
Battling in the Masters 4 category, USA based Naranjan Singh coped Sixteen (16) medals – 7 Gold (2 Squat 2 Bench Press 1 Deadlift 2 Overall); Four (4) Silver medals (1 Squat 1 Bench Press 1 Deadlift 1 Overall); Four (4) Bronze medals (1 Squat 1 Bench Press 1 Deadlift 1 Overall).
Team accolades: Guyana placed 3rd overall, was 2nd in Open competition and 3rd in the Masters category.
The team was expected home yesterday afternoon.

