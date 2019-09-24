LGC President Aleem Hussain wins Silica Sandport Inc. 3rd Annual Golf Extravaganza

On the heels of a win 2 weeks ago in the Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc. tournament on Saturday September 7, LGC President Aleem Hussain again showed his skill in the game when he took advantage of easy conditions to emerge champion in the Silica Sandport Inc. (SSI) 3rd annual Golf Extravaganza on Saturday last. A few years ago, Hussain previously stated that he would be in contention at a Guyana Open and it seems as if he is living up to that promise for the upcoming October 2019 Guyana Open International Golf Invitational.

Under excellent golfing weather conditions and with a course in pristine condition, the highly competitive golfers continue showing great improvement in their performances, with SSI tournament host, Haresh Tewari again excelling in his Flight, and this time graciously refusing the honour of the win, allowing other golfers to benefit from his tournament sponsorship. You may recall that a year ago in the SSI tournament, ‘Pandit’ Haresh made history as, in addition to winning his Flight with a score of 68/19, he also secured 2 chip-in birdies on the same green – for hole 4 and hole 13.

Playing injured, 9-time Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud still turned in a great score and excelled by winning yet another long drive prize this time almost reaching the green in one. Former Guyana Open Ladies Champion Shanella London was in top form as she bested Dr. Joaan Deo in the Ladies category as they prepare for the Suriname Open in two weeks.

Ascending to the top position in their respective flights were Rommel Bhagwandin and William Walker with Walker winning from Robin Tiwari on a countback to secure the first place.

Silica Sandport Inc. produces white sand, screening and washing of Silica in a state-of-the-art sand washing facility that obtains sand from part of an extensive silica sand vein that has verifiable reserves in excess of 500 million tons thus enabling SSI to confidently supply washed and graded sand in quantities that fulfill particular needs. In addition to their washed sand product, SSI has the capacity to supply a nematode free, unwashed sand product for use in various manufacturing, construction, landscape and beach applications.

The SSI plant is capable of removing all but a trace of the sand fines, clay, silt and organic matter from indigenous Guyanese sand deposits to reveal a pure, brilliant white to translucent product that is excellent for Golf courses. Our sand also meets specifications for Glass Manufacturing, Concrete Production, and Molding and Casting Applications. Silica Sandport Inc. is headquartered at 63 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, Tel:592-627-4575 or 592-220-6409, and website: www.silicasandport.com. CEO and founder, Haresh Tewari, has served as Treasurer of the Lusignan Golf Club in previous years.

The Tiwari family committed to hosting future tournaments and promised that the next one would be even better than the first three. Speaking for the family, Kayshav said that both him and his sister were extremely proud of their dad and their involvement with the game in the Lusignan Village would continue for years to come.

President of the LGC Aleem Hussain thanked the sponsor who had recently donated loads of special sand for the greens and said that was a contributing factor to his win since the course was in the best condition ever due to the hard work by the staff Avinash, Barney, Danai and assistance from the Lusignan Prison Service. “With the course playing so easy, we will see better performances from all our players as we ramp up for the Suriname and Guyana Opens”, adding that this will be an incredible field of top golfers who are coming from USA, Canada, Colombia, Trinidad, Suriname and several other countries.

The table below shows the performances of the golfers.