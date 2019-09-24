“I didn’t escape, I went back to the station” – man tells magistrate

– insists he is a psychiatric patient; threatens to escape again

A man who claimed to be a psychiatric patient and in need of an evaluation, was yesterday remanded to prison on four charges.

Forty-one-year-old Gary Grant of 24 Norton Street, Lodge, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him.

The first charge alleged that on September 19, 2019 at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost, while he was in lawful custody for the offence of simple larceny, he escaped.

It was further alleged that on the same date he stole a cell phone valued at $35,000 property of Nadina Maloney.

Also it was alleged that he damaged a quantity of articles valued at $39,000 property of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on September 19, last at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost.

Finally, it was alleged that on September 19, last at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost he behaved in a disorderly manner.

At the time the four charges were read to him, Grant was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

After the charges were read, Grant stated, “Me ain’t do nothing the officer lash me in my head so I can’t remember nothing. I am a patient of Dr. Harry and I need ah evaluation.”

The defendant went on to say, “My name is not Grant. I am Randy so the police best go find this Grant person so he can come and answer them charges.”

According to information, on the day in question around 16:30 hours, police ranks arrested Grant for allegedly stealing a cellular phone from a female.

He was placed in custody at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost where he was handcuffed by the left hand to a metal bar attached to a wall inside the structure and placed to sit on a bench.

Kaieteur News had reported that ranks at the Outpost informed that all through the afternoon the man kept kicking the walls of the facility and was throwing items (food bowl, books and wooden objects) at them while shouting that he is very strong and is a very good sprinter.

At around 22:20 hours, all hell broke loose as the prisoner exploded into action.

Ranks said the man suddenly jumped into the air (like a karate fighter), kicking down the entire enquiries counter of the outpost, which was made of plywood. Sources indicated that as books and pens flew in all direction, a cutlass that ranks had secured under the counter became exposed.

It was this cutlass that the prisoner used to chop off the chain of the handcuff and escaped. However, before leaving, the prisoner caused the structure to be plunged into darkness when he used the cutlass to chop and sever electrical wires thatched together to provide lighting.

The prisoner eventually managed to make good his escape.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail based on the nature and penalties of the offence.

The magistrate upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded Grant to prison until October 7, 2019 for his next court appearance.

While leaving the courtroom the defendant said “I escape and come back and still get charge for escaping is best I pick this handcuff and escape again.”