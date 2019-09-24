Guyanese – born sex defendant claims he was not fleeing jail time

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (silive.com/new)– Brian Prince insisted Monday he wasn’t playing a game of hide-and-seek with authorities last week.

The New Brighton man, who failed to appear in court on Sept. 16 for his scheduled sentencing in a sex case, told a judge he had a good reason for boarding a bus last week bound for North Carolina.

Prince, 33, said he was headed down south to drop off his luggage with relatives. He then planned to return to Staten Island for his sentencing.

Prince was arrested Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Rhiannon LaTour had a different take on the events.

She said Prince told cops he planned to fly to his native Guyana from North Carolina and stay there for a few years.

In fact, Prince had previously told a detective to “Catch him if he can,” when the cop contacted him after he ditched the sentencing, said LaTour.

“I didn’t say that,” Prince blurted out. “… I honestly miscalculated the court date. I know I pled guilty. I manned up. … For me to flee the country when I have no money, how can I do that?”

State Supreme Court Justice Alexander Jeong didn’t say whether or not he believes Prince.

The judge said he wants the Probation Department to interview the defendant before Prince returns to court on Oct. 7 for sentencing on his plea to attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

Jeong said the Probation interview would help him decide whether to impose the previously promised sentence of three years in prison or whether to increase it.

Prince had remained free on his own recognizance after pleading guilty on July 29.

The maximum sentence Prince could receive under his sex conviction is four years in prison.

The defendant was initially arrested on March 19, 2018.

A criminal complaint alleged he sexually abused a young girl on three occasions in November and December of 2017.

The defendant twice forcibly touched the youngster’s private parts, and once made her touch his, said the complaint.

The victim was under age 13, an indictment said.

Defense lawyer Mark J. Fonte declined comment on the case.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa O’Leary is also prosecuting the case.