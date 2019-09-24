Guyana/Suriname boat service resumes Thursday – no containers allowed; height and weight restrictions in force

After more than four months, vehicles will once again be allowed to criss-cross the Corentyne River, allowing trade and travel to resume to some level of normalcy between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) announced that the Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Services has advised that M.B. Sandaka will be in operation from Thursday, September 26, 2019 until further advised.

“It will depart Moleson Creek Terminal – Guyana at 9:00 hrs. (Check-in: 06:30hrs to 08:00hrs) and depart South Drain- Suriname at 11:30hrs (check-in: 08:00hrs – 10:00hrs) to their respective local times,” the ministry explained yesterday.

However, there will be restrictions.

No containers will be allowed and there will be restrictions of the vehicles, including on weight and height.

“Please note that the M.B. Sandaka cannot accommodate 20ft and 40ft containers and trucks with height and width in excess of 3 meters and 2.7 meters respectively. Management regrets any inconvenience caused,” the statement disclosed.

In late May, Government announced the halt of service from the troubled MV Canawaima ferry after it encountered mechanical issues.

The ferry has been in operation for over 15 years, bringing goods and container and taking passengers and vehicles between the two countries.

As a result, trade had slowed but there was increased traffic on the ‘backtrack’ routes along the Springlands shore and other Corentyne areas.

Under an agreement signed between the two countries, the ferry service was supposed to have been operated jointly.

However, the Government of Guyana has complained that they have been left with the burdened of maintaining the vessel.

It had come to a point where a tug had to be utilized to help the limping MV Canawaima.

Since May, there have been ongoing talks between the two countries to come to an arrangement with Guyana insisting that Suriname must play a role in helping to maintain the ferry service.