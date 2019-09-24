GTT offers Free Blaze installation – company has over 20,000 customers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is moving aggressively to corner the fibre optic market.

Yesterday, the US-owned telephone company which is currently in negotiations with the Government of Guyana over the breaking of its telecoms monopoly, is offering free Blaze hook-up.

“Persons in Blaze eligible areas are encouraged to apply now for the GTT Blaze service and enjoy free installation charges through the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT),” the company announced in a statement yesterday.

“This is definitely the time to sign-up for the Blaze service; customers will be able to save $15,000 which they would normally pay for the installation. Over 700 persons have applied for the service within the past month; so I want to implore other persons in Blaze ready areas to make the best out of this deal,” said Tashandra Inniss, Senior Marketing Executive at GTT.

In mid-August, the company introduced its Blaze installation campaign for the benefit of those applying for the service.

Inniss said the campaign has resulted in a hike in the number of customers applying for the service.

To date, Blaze is enjoyed by some 20,000 subscribers.

Inniss explained how individuals can find out if their area is Blaze ready.

“Persons can visit our GTT website at www.gtt.co.gy click on Blaze (About) and they will see all the Current Service Areas,” she explained.

Inniss also revealed that GTT will soon roll out the Blaze service in Parika, Diamond/Grove and Corriverton Areas.

GTT offers three different speeds of internet on the Blaze network.

The Ignite/Fibre 5 package offers up to five megabytes per second for $10,499; the Flaming package/Fibre 20 offers 20 megabytes per second for $12,499 and the Inferno/Fibre 50 package offers up to 50 megabytes per second at a cost of $15,499 monthly.

Each plan comes with 900mins (450mins for Blaze to Blaze calls and 450mins for Blaze to landline).

“Subscribers not only get to experience the faster speed, unhindered gaming and enjoy the complimentary minutes, but they are able to move from one area to the next and still get to keep their Blaze number. It is very different from the landline service and I believe persons should lean more into investing in this type of service,” Inniss stated.

“When applying for the service, persons should indicate whether they would like to have a Backup Battery. This comes at a cost of $5000 and is only available during the sign-up process. We do not sell those in our retail stores,” Inniss added.

In 2017, GTT rolled out its US$25M ‘Blaze’ high speed internet which allows for a much faster internet experience, using its fibre network.