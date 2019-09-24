Granger heightens security ahead of PPP/C’s E’bo protest

By Romario Blair

The heavy presence of armed security personnel within the presidential motorcade yesterday on the Essequibo Coast, is a clear indication that the president is taking all precautions, following protest at the Pegasus Hotel last week led by the parliamentary opposition. As the president made his way from the Hampton Court Aerodrome yesterday, he was greeted by protesters from the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

During yesterday’s protest, there was an unusually greater presence of armed security personnel. The presidential motorcade was accompanied by members of the Riot squad, and an additional bus containing ranks of the Guyana Police Force, along with three additional vehicles containing presidential guards. The main road all the way to State House in Anna Regina was line with police officers at multiple checkpoints. The entrance to the State House was barricaded, and manned by senior police ranks; an unusual sight on the Coast.

In the meantime, some 67 party members lined the Hampton Court Public road in party colours, with placards in hands, shouting slangs at the passing convoy. The protestors later made their way to Anna Regina where they protested the President at State House. Former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, told this publication yesterday that members of the PPP/C will continue to protest the Government until a date for election is announced by the president.

“We are here to protest against an illegal government, Granger is on this coast campaign for his party and he has a right to do so. But he comes claiming that he is the president, using tax payers’ resources… The people of Guyana are not willing to stand by and lay it down, we are going to protest everywhere people show up and usurp the responsibility of a president or minister because they are illegal,” said Dr. Ramsammy.

Dr. Ramsammy also pointed out that international bodies are observing the country’s political crisis, and are voicing their concerns. He went on to say “The whole world condemns them for assuming the role of dictators this morning we have the secretary general of the Commonwealth issuing a statement and deeming the president illegal and that they are acting outside of the institution.”

The former Minister said that the PPP will not give in to intimidation or harassment, since it is the right of any citizen under a democratic administration to peacefully protest.