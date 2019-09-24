Fmr. Presidents decline invite to Chinese celebrations where Granger was chief guest

Latest update September 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Three former presidents of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) have refused to attend a Chinese ceremony where President David Granger has been invited as the Chief Guest.
Yesterday, the former Presidents Samuel Hinds, Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar, issued a statement addressed to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Cui Jianchun and his wife, Mrs. Liang Huili, telling the officials that they will not be attending.
“We, three former Presidents of Guyana, Mr. Samuel A. A. Hinds, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Mr. Donald Ramotar hereby express our deep regrets that in the current circumstances in Guyana, where the constitution has been breached and the Coalition Government has lost all legitimacy, we could not attend your Ceremony of Commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China where Mr. David Granger, is the Chief Guest representing Guyana, as he is doing so as a usurper,” the statement said.
The event was held last evening at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
