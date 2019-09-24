East La Penitence man allegedly shoots neighbour through wall

A gun reportedly acquired by a known criminal with intention to shoot his sister, accidentally went off, shooting a female neighbour in the thigh.

A visit to Cookrit Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown where the incident occurred was welcomed by some residents who indicated that the accused (name provided) who had been in jail for burning his sister with a pot of boiling rice, is a menace to the community, and has been terrorizing her since he returned to the home.

He has been threatening to kill his sister.

One woman who wanted to remain anonymous because of security reasons, said that on Wednesday last after a quarrel with his sister, the accused stood in the street and loudly declared with his associates that he was going to get a gun to kill his sister.

The victim, Jenelle Lespranca, 18, said that on Wednesday last she awoke around midnight because of a strange sound that was coming from the adjoining apartment of the range house in which they lived. She said this apartment is occupied by the accused who resides there with his sister and other relatives. She said the clacking sound continued, and thinking it was someone playing with some sort of machinery, she returned back to bed. She said her four-month-old baby who sleeps with her had somehow moved to an area on the bed where her feet were.

She said that she was contemplating on moving the child to a more secure location on the bed, when there was a sudden explosion.

She said her brother who was in the room with her jumped up and put on the lights and relatives noticed blood streaming from her left calf.

She said her mother began praying.

Further investigations revealed a hole on the wall from which the weapon had been accidentally fired. She said she was greatly alarmed when she realised the bullet hole on the wall was just inches from where the baby was sleeping.

Lespranca said she reported the matter around 01:30 hrs, calling 911.

It was promised that police patrol would come from the East La Penitence Police Station.

She said an officer appeared at 04:15 hrs and arrested the suspect.

She said there seemed to be great familiarity with the officer and the accused, as he was never handcuffed and the two were chatting like old friends as they headed to the station.

She said she arrived at the station around 07:30 the said morning in time to observe a known media operative telling police at the enquiries counter that the accused was her godson.

She was asking them to “see what they can do for him”.

She said she gave her statement and left, but returned to the station the following day around 18:00hrs to see the woman and the suspect leaving.

The injured woman said from then to now she has not been able to have any word from the police as to the status of investigations, and is being pushed around when she visited or called the police station. She indicated that the accused is now back home and was seen chatting in the neighbourhood.

Yesterday, Kaieteur News contacted a rank at the East La Penitence Police Station who denied that he was dealing with the case.

He said he was familiar with the reports.

While he did not mention the status of investigations, he did promise, however, to advise the ranks dealing with investigations to speed up the process.