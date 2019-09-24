Deadly high seas piracy attack… Accused leaders, “Fyah” and “Sandbad”, committed to trial

Nakool “Fyah” Manohar of Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Premnauth “Sanbad” Persaud of Cromarty Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice were yesterday committed to stand trial in Berbice High Court by Magistrate Renita Singh.

Both prisoners, who stood before Magistrate Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court were represented by Attorney-at-law Joel Edmond. Attorney-at -law Sanjeev Datadin is also representing Manohar and Persaud but Edmond stood in for him yesterday.

The decision was made yesterday after a lengthy Preliminary Inquiry (PI) concluded with the Magistrate indicating that there was enough evidence to have the matter taken to the high court where a jury will determine if Manohar and Persaud are guilty of the crime they were charged for.

Meanwhile, their Attorney, Joel Edmond has since indicated that he will file a case to have the committal squashed on behalf of his clients. This he said will be done sometime during this week.

The men were jointly charged with murder committed on Tilaknauth Mohabir and Mahesh Sarjoo in Corentyne waters. The charge had detailed that the men committed the act between April 27th and May 3rd 2018 when 20 fishermen were attacked in Suriname waters, beaten, tied up and thrown overboard.

Manohar, the owner of several fishing vessels moored daily at the Number 43 Fishing Port is accused of being the mastermind of the attack in retaliation of his brother’s death. His brother was reportedly murdered in Suriname by other fishermen. Persaud on the other hand is said to be the ring leader of the gang of pirates that attacked four fishing boats and committing the deadly attacks out at sea.

Five fishermen survived the deadly attack that rocked Guyana and Suriname with only four bodies thus far recovered. Eleven fishermen are feared dead and still missing.

There is currently a Commission of Inquiry (COI) ongoing in Berbice headed by the Chairman of the Commission Rishi Thakur.