BREAKING NEWS: ‘Roger’ Khan released from custody

Latest update September 24th, 2019 1:20 PM
Three and a half days after he was deported to Guyana from the US, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan was minutes ago released from police custody.
His lawyer, Glen Hanoman, confirmed to Kaieteur News that Khan was released on $200,000 bail shortly after 12am and is to report to police next week.
He was whisked away by a number of persons.
Khan was jailed for drug trafficking by the US courts in 2009.
He was accused of running a criminal enterprise in Guyana during his reign in the 2000s.
Khan had claimed that he was engaged by the administrations of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic to take down criminal gangs which had been terrorizing the country.
On his release and deportation last Friday, police held him and questioned him over the murders of TV talk show host, Ronald Waddell and boxing coach, Donald Allison.
