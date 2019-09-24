Better paddy price for farmers this crop

Latest update September 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has announced higher prices for farmers this crop.

Paddy prices have been good for farmers this crop, the GRDB says

From yesterday, millers were being paid between $41,526 to $53,830 per tonne of paddy.
“When harvesting commenced a few weeks ago, prices ranged from $46,140 to $40,000 per tonne.
Second crop paddy prices are higher than the prices paid during the first crop of 2019,” the regulator reported yesterday in a statement.
“At the close of the paddy intake period for first crop 2019, farmers were paid $50,754 to $30,760 per tonne. Prior to the commencement of harvesting for the second crop, GRDB conducted training of rice farmers to grade paddy and rice in all producing regions. The most recent training was held on the island of Wakenaam.”
In recent years, rice farmers have been reaping bigger harvests thanks to better quality of seed paddy.
Rice has been a big foreign exchange contributor to the economy, behind gold.
It will also be overtaken by the oil and gas sector come next year.

 

