Balram Narine gets assist to participate in first Tobago International Cycling Classic

Latest update September 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Cyclist Balram Narine of the Flying Ace Cycling Cub (FACC) of Berbice is slated to participate in the Tobago International Five Stage Cycling Classic event.
The event, which is slated to be held from the 1st to the 6th October in the in the Twin Island Republic, is expected to bring cyclists from the Caribbean and other parts of the world.
Narine, who hails from Corriverton, will be participating in the event for the first time.
The young cyclist who will be accompanied by founder coach of the FACC, Randolph Roberts, is expected to give a good account of himself during the championship.
So far Narine has received support from a number of businesses and persons including Dental Surgeon Dr. Dhanraj Dudhai, Poonai Pharmacy, GBTI, No 66 Fish Shore Complex, GTM, North East Trading, The Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam, Rose Hall and Corriverton, Mr Elwin Jones, Dr Estwick North, Daniel Lyken, Attorney at Law Murseline Bacchus, Attorney at Law Arud Gossai, John Lewis and Fix It Electronics among others. (Samuel Whyte)
