Speak out against all wrongdoings

DEAR EDITOR,

Critics of the energy companies’ (low percentage) royalty and unscrupulous business practices (exploitation of Guyana’s oil resources) must be encouraged. I salute them for their courage to speak out against exploitation. But critics and the public at large must also display similar courage in speaking out against wrongdoings committed by their own especially by local businesses and politicians. Failure to do so is to open yourself to charges of double standards. Critics must not only expose the energy companies for abusive partnership but they must also hold political affiliates (their party leadership) accountable for failing to seek a renegotiation of the oil contracts and for countless violations of democratic norms and abuses of party supporters. It is a norm that critics and party affiliates identify and condemn certain practices of another business or a political party but not their own businesses or friends or party leadership who are/were guilty of those very said practices.

I can share countless anecdotes of double standards and hypocrisy of critics, business people, and party affiliates. It is a common practice among these people to condemn politicians from an opposing party but be silent about their own who engaged in worse practices. They condemned lack of democracy in another party but not within their own party. Many times, business persons and political party affiliates came to me appealing (begging, pleading) that I write commentaries criticising the decision and actions of their party leadership and advising that the leadership reconsider decisions. They explained and showed concrete evidence how their party would lose support and possibly an election but they lack courage to take the evidence (complaint) to their leadership. They fear for their political future telling me their friendship with the leadership would be at stake should they speak the truth.

Many individuals complained to me in private about lack of democracy in their party and appealed to me to expose it, but they dare not tell the leadership about undemocratic practices fearing a loss of friendship with him or her. Just recently, several prominent businessmen came to me pleading if I could tell a party leader that a Presidential candidate cannot win. When asked why they can’t tell the leadership directly, they said the leader may not speak with them again or may insult them or would lose favours from the leader. They are spineless and boneless even though they know telling the leader their view is the right thing. They want others to fight their battles. Why should I be their mouthpiece! One should not be afraid to speak their mind especially when they believe strongly in a position. Speaking out against internal party wrong doings would help to bring about reform and the right action. If everyone who disagrees with a decision speaks out, the leadership may listen. Winning or losing an election is a serious matter. If one believes a candidate (Granger or Ramjattan or someone else) cannot win (election or re-election), they should tell influential forces in the party so that there could be a change. But they must offer solid evidence to back their claim and not some unsubstantiated character assassination.

I had countless experiences of party supporters complaining about how their party lacks internal democracy. They pointed to flawed or rigged elections asking me to expose them.

But they would not speak out directly using their own names as complainants. They refused to champion their belief in free and fair elections in their own party but demand same in others. And they lack courage to speak out against fraud in their party appealing to others to do it for them.

I heard endless complaints about dictatorial behaviour of the leadership of an opposing party but none would complain about the leadership of their own party that behaves in worse ways. Critics would demand free and fair elections in an opposing party and nationally in general elections but none would make the same demand for democratic leadership contests (executive positions or central committee) or candidate selection in their own party. Virtually none has come out to condemn fraud or manipulation of voting in internal elections but level allegations against an opposing party. All parties have violated democratic practices in party contests going back to Burnham and Jagan in the 1950s. Jagan fixed elections for Brindley Benn to win against Balram Singh Rai in his Indian based party. Burnham fixed the outcome for an Indian chair of his African based party.

Critics and party affiliates must be even handed in their criticisms of others. They must develop courage to condemn all wrong doings including those committed among or by their very own.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram