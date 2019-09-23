Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Roger Khan is a distraction

Sep 23, 2019 Dem Boys Seh 0

Everybody talking how Roger Khan come home. When de man come, dem had more reporters than when some foreign dignitaries come on a state visit. De police outriders and de roadblocks bring back memories.
Every newspaper talking ‘bout Roger Khan. Oil news disappear off de pages and dem boys want to know whether Roger Khan’s release wasn’t a diversion. Nuff focus was on de oil companies and things was getting hot fuh dem.
Dat is why Roger Khan’s release got to be a diversion and de news media fall for it. Dem spending time checking pon Roger Khan every day. He in police custody because de police want to investigate whether he commit some murders about fifteen years ago.
Dem boys hear dat de police say Khan kill Waddell or at least he order de killing. Dem ain’t saying dat Khan is a saint. In fact, he just get release from jail in Uncle Sam. He serve a long time. He hair get gray and he look old.
Nuff of dem politicians should be serving even more time than Roger Khan. Dem commit some crimes dat more violent than wha Roger Khan commit. Some of dem sell state property to dem friends when dem had no control over de property. And is not only de politicians from de old government. Some of dem today also should be in jail but is just dat dem boys can’t prove anything but people talking. Uncle Freddie claim how some of dem buy expensive vehicles dat worth more than dem salary.
Dem boys hear how Khan save de police when criminals had some of dem frighten to wear dem uniform. All dis happen when Georgetown became a ghost town as soon as de place get dark. All dis happen at a time when more policemen died than over de hundred or so years dat de force been in existence.
De police might want to loose him.
Talk half and don’t let Roger Khan distract Guyanese.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana make it six in six against Tridents

Guyana make it six in six against Tridents

Sep 23, 2019

CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors opened a three-point lead at the top of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table as they extended their perfect start to the season to six matches and...
Read More
Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten 47 leads Mahdia to Male Tapeball title – Benjamin’s 45 spurs Region 1 to Female Softball crown

Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten...

Sep 23, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey Leagues… Spartans thump GBTI in women’s division

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey...

Sep 23, 2019

GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s 7-54 & 55

GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s...

Sep 23, 2019

Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo Memorial road race

Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo...

Sep 23, 2019

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at Everest

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at...

Sep 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019