Roger Khan is a distraction

Everybody talking how Roger Khan come home. When de man come, dem had more reporters than when some foreign dignitaries come on a state visit. De police outriders and de roadblocks bring back memories.

Every newspaper talking ‘bout Roger Khan. Oil news disappear off de pages and dem boys want to know whether Roger Khan’s release wasn’t a diversion. Nuff focus was on de oil companies and things was getting hot fuh dem.

Dat is why Roger Khan’s release got to be a diversion and de news media fall for it. Dem spending time checking pon Roger Khan every day. He in police custody because de police want to investigate whether he commit some murders about fifteen years ago.

Dem boys hear dat de police say Khan kill Waddell or at least he order de killing. Dem ain’t saying dat Khan is a saint. In fact, he just get release from jail in Uncle Sam. He serve a long time. He hair get gray and he look old.

Nuff of dem politicians should be serving even more time than Roger Khan. Dem commit some crimes dat more violent than wha Roger Khan commit. Some of dem sell state property to dem friends when dem had no control over de property. And is not only de politicians from de old government. Some of dem today also should be in jail but is just dat dem boys can’t prove anything but people talking. Uncle Freddie claim how some of dem buy expensive vehicles dat worth more than dem salary.

Dem boys hear how Khan save de police when criminals had some of dem frighten to wear dem uniform. All dis happen when Georgetown became a ghost town as soon as de place get dark. All dis happen at a time when more policemen died than over de hundred or so years dat de force been in existence.

De police might want to loose him.

Talk half and don’t let Roger Khan distract Guyanese.