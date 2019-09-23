PNCR seeks clarification in diplomatic community’s statement on elections

Executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Gary Best believes that the government may have to seek clarification regarding the recent ABE statement released to the Coalition.

In that statement, the United States of America (USA), the European Union (EU) and Britain, urged President David Granger to announce a date for the General and Regional Elections.

The envoys in their statement said, “This situation comes at a great cost to the people of Guyana. The prevailing political uncertainty undermines Guyanese institutions, compromises economic opportunities and delays development across all areas including infrastructure, education health and social services. It also hinders out ability to support Guyana’s development needs. We therefore call upon the President to set an elections date immediately in full compliance with Guyana’s constitution.”

During the PNCR’S most recent press briefing on Friday last, Best remarked that it would be “prudent” to say that the party will seek to address and to look at every opportunity it can to clarify any doubts that would come from a statement.

“There are some doubts in the statement. I saw that the President has already responded in one way, and the government itself, I believe, may very well seek to clarify what was meant in the statement, because if we look at it very carefully, there were four paragraphs, and they didn’t mesh together.”

The former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) reiterated that the Guyana Elections Commission has determined that the elections can be held by February 2020.

In this regard, he added that he finds it “difficult to see how the government is illegal, after such a date was never given by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), with their June 18 ruling.

Best related, “So yes, I believe that there may be some clarification sought, but the President has spoken on the matter already, and it (the statement) said that his government is unconstitutional, and he has not acted unconstitutionally.”

The Alliance For Change (AFC) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) inclusive of the PNCR have condemned what they have deemed veiled threats in the statement.

At a press conference held at Rodney House on Friday, the WPA stated that while it respects the concerns of the ABE countries, it cannot agree with the treatment of Article 106 (6) of the Constitution of Guyana in isolation of the country.

Executive member of the WPA, Ms. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley said that the party is concerned about the “veiled threat” by the ABE countries to impose sanctions on Guyana.

“We believe that sanctions should be a last resort in international relations and that they should be activated only when countries violate sacred international laws.”

She stated that in this instance, the Guyanese government is in the clear.

Meanwhile, Leader of the AFC, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan at a press conference that was also held on Friday at the party’s Kitty headquarters, said that it is unfortunate that those countries have made those statements.

According to the Ramjattan, his party had noted that Canada did not include itself in the statement.

He also opined that the Opposition was using the joint statement to fuel its protests.