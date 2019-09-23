OPR probe into alleged beating of businessman to conclude soon

Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has indicated that an investigation into the alleged beating of a city businessman at the East La Penitence Police Outpost is expected to conclude in two weeks.
Officials said that investigations into the July 19, 2019 incident took this long because of delays in receiving statements from the Police Complaints Authority.
The businessman and his reputed wife are rewriting
statements to submit to OPR investigators.
The department is now awaiting a report from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to determine the extent of the businessman allegedly sustained at the hands of ranks at the police outpost.
The businessman, Jermaine Wilson of Lot 50 West Ruimveldt (Front Road) Georgetown, had reported that he was beaten with a wooden club, and that ranks kicked him and pulled his dreadlocks.
He has reportedly sustained a broken left hand.
There are reports that his pregnant partner, who was videoing the incident, was cuffed twice in her abdomen.
It is alleged that the same rank who struck Wilson with a club also assaulted her.
Videos that went viral showed the businessman being beaten while handcuffed.
Police sources have indicated that the accused rank has been involved in several similar altercations.
He is reportedly before the courts for breaking the jaw of a young man.
