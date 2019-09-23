Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo Memorial road race

Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Jamal John turned in an outstanding performance to win the feature event at the 17th annual Victor Macedo Memorial cycle road race which was contested yesterday at the outer circuit of the National Park.
John withstood the challenges of Briton John, Curtis Dey and Andrew Hicks among others, to complete the 25 laps race in a time of two hours, 48 minutes, 46 seconds. Briton John took the runner up spot, while Dey finished third. Andrew Hicks placed fourth followed by Andre Green, Christopher Griffith, Marcus Keiler and Kemuel Moses in that order.
Briton John won five primes, while Jamal John captured three. The race attracted 39 starters.
Ajay Gopilall won the junior 4 laps event ahead of Justin Thom and Jonathan Ramsuchit respectively. The veteran’s race was taken by Junior Niles, while Alex Mendes placed second and Kwame Ridley third.
