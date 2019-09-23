Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten 47 leads Mahdia to Male Tapeball title – Benjamin’s 45 spurs Region 1 to Female Softball crown

The final day of this year’s Indigenous Heritage Games at the Everest ground saw Region One taking the female Softball title and Mahdia beating Region One in the Male Tapeball final.

In Female Softball Semi Finals, Region 3 made 89-3 in six overs before Region 1 replied with 90-4 yesterday to join Swan, from the Linden Highway, in the final after they had gotten the better of defending Champions St Cuthbert’s Mission in the first semi-final on Saturday.

In the final yesterday in a festive atmosphere of fun and frolic to culminate the month-long celebrations of Amerindians contribution to Guyana (an Amerindian word meaning Land of Many Waters) as this Nation’s first people, Swan were asked to bat first on the heavy outfield.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd of mostly those with Amerindian blood, Swan started badly when National Footballer; 19 year-old Annalisa Vincent held a wonderful return catch in the first over to send Laisha Jordon packing after she had hit a six in her seven at 9-1.

Abigale Scott fell for 14 before Tameka Wilson struck two sixes and three fours in an aggressive 37 to get her team to 88-4.

Region One began their reply in the worst possible manner when Echlin Ashby was bowled for a first ball duck by Nicola Leacock and things got worse for the ladies from the Barima/Wiani when Shenell Wilson fell for twelve after lofting consecutive sixes.

Vincent, the star player for her team, hit a six but soon departed for 11 before the Benjamin siblings staging a recovery with Marva going to the end finishing not out on 47 with seven boundaries as Region reached 90-4 in 7.3 overs.

In the Tape-ball semi-finals, Region One, led by a 104-run opening stand between Tariq Deonarine 65 and Keyon LaRose (25) beat Campbelltown by 52 runs after restricting them to 53-3.

In the other semi-final, Mahdia beat Laluni by 22 runs after making 74-4 in six overs and limiting Laluni to 56-3 to set up the final.

Micheal Sutton blasted Ricardo Poloram for 25 runs in the last over in his 40 with five sixes and two fours to get Region One to 85 when their 10 overs expired.

Mahdia responded with Ershad Ali hitting a shot-filled undefeated 47 and shared in an unbroken 91-run stand with Andrew Gibson (35) as the left-handed Ali finished the contest with three consecutive sixes off Sutton as they galloped to 91-0 in 4.5 overs. (Sean Devers)