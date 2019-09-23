Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten 47 leads Mahdia to Male Tapeball title – Benjamin’s 45 spurs Region 1 to Female Softball crown

Sep 23, 2019 Sports 0

Ershad Ali hit a shot filled unbeaten 47 to spearhead Mahdia to 10-Wkt win over Region 1 in the Men’s Tapeball final.

Tapeball Champions Mahdia after they beat Region 1 by 10 wickets yesterday at Everest.

The final day of this year’s Indigenous Heritage Games at the Everest ground saw Region One taking the female Softball title and Mahdia beating Region One in the Male Tapeball final.
In Female Softball Semi Finals, Region 3 made 89-3 in six overs before Region 1 replied with 90-4 yesterday to join Swan, from the Linden Highway, in the final after they had gotten the better of defending Champions St Cuthbert’s Mission in the first semi-final on Saturday.
In the final yesterday in a festive atmosphere of fun and frolic to culminate the month-long celebrations of Amerindians contribution to Guyana (an Amerindian word meaning Land of Many Waters) as this Nation’s first people, Swan were asked to bat first on the heavy outfield.

Region 1 won the Female Softball cricket tournament when beat Swan by 4 wickets at Everest yesterday.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd of mostly those with Amerindian blood, Swan started badly when National Footballer; 19 year-old Annalisa Vincent held a wonderful return catch in the first over to send Laisha Jordon packing after she had hit a six in her seven at 9-1.
Abigale Scott fell for 14 before Tameka Wilson struck two sixes and three fours in an aggressive 37 to get her team to 88-4.
Region One began their reply in the worst possible manner when Echlin Ashby was bowled for a first ball duck by Nicola Leacock and things got worse for the ladies from the Barima/Wiani when Shenell Wilson fell for twelve after lofting consecutive sixes.
Vincent, the star player for her team, hit a six but soon departed for 11 before the Benjamin siblings staging a recovery with Marva going to the end finishing not out on 47 with seven boundaries as Region reached 90-4 in 7.3 overs.
In the Tape-ball semi-finals, Region One, led by a 104-run opening stand between Tariq Deonarine 65 and Keyon LaRose (25) beat Campbelltown by 52 runs after restricting them to 53-3.
In the other semi-final, Mahdia beat Laluni by 22 runs after making 74-4 in six overs and limiting Laluni to 56-3 to set up the final.
Micheal Sutton blasted Ricardo Poloram for 25 runs in the last over in his 40 with five sixes and two fours to get Region One to 85 when their 10 overs expired.
Mahdia responded with Ershad Ali hitting a shot-filled undefeated 47 and shared in an unbroken 91-run stand with Andrew Gibson (35) as the left-handed Ali finished the contest with three consecutive sixes off Sutton as they galloped to 91-0 in 4.5 overs. (Sean Devers)

More in this category

Sports

Guyana make it six in six against Tridents

Guyana make it six in six against Tridents

Sep 23, 2019

CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors opened a three-point lead at the top of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table as they extended their perfect start to the season to six matches and...
Read More
Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten 47 leads Mahdia to Male Tapeball title – Benjamin’s 45 spurs Region 1 to Female Softball crown

Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten...

Sep 23, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey Leagues… Spartans thump GBTI in women’s division

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey...

Sep 23, 2019

GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s 7-54 & 55

GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s...

Sep 23, 2019

Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo Memorial road race

Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo...

Sep 23, 2019

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at Everest

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at...

Sep 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019