“If there was foul play, I want justice for my child”

-says mother as seven-year-old Shaniyah Persaud laid to rest

They hoisted the small white and gold casket onto a stand in front of those seated in the yard. The mourners then opened it up for the many in attendance to pay their last respects.

Shaniyah was dressed in lily-white from head to toe.

A white lace veil attached to a headband covered her face.

On either side, were her two stuffed bears that she slept with, and the white one had a string of imitation pearls around its neck.

That was all viewers observed from a few feet away. Coming up closer, however, the horrors of what such a young child had endured were all too clear.

Fire investigators believe that someone sneaked into seven year old Shaniyah Persaud’s Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home at around August 5, and set a fire as the child and brothers, Akeem Persaud, 9, and Brandon Anthony, 13 slept.

The children were at home alone, since their mother, Samantha Gayadin, was attending a wedding.

Fire officials said that the fire was set near a chair.

Little Shaniyah suffered second and third degree burns to over 90 percent of her body. She succumbed despite being given the best of treatment overseas.

During the viewing, Shaniyah mother, Samantha Guyadin, sat immobile, with tears streaming down her face. It appeared that this was all she had strength left to do.

As the hearse arrived, wails could be heard as family members expressed their grief.

“I want justice for my daughter,” Ms. Guyadin told Kaieteur News during a brief interview.

The distraught woman wonders who could have been so callous as to set their home on fire, particularly with the children sleeping inside.

Shaniya was described as a bright little child, who rarely got into trouble, and was always smiling. She was very helpful and it was projected that at the pace she was going, her future would have been splendid.

On August 5, the child fled her burning home.

Neighbours rushed the badly burned child to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Due to the severity of her, she was medevaced to the United States. This was funded through a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Demerara and Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA).

During her stay in the US, she lost a leg, part of an ear and a few fingers. Even with these setbacks, doctors appeared optimistic that she would recover.

SHEA had stated that, “Shaniyah has been fighting an uphill battle and despite her doctor’s incredible efforts to treat her extensive injuries, her wounds are not healing.”

She finally succumbed on September 8 at the Shriner’s Hospital in Texas, United States of America.

“She fought very hard, she survived for much longer than expected,” the Rotary Club of Demerara stated.

“But her internal and external injuries were too extreme to heal. Her bravery is inspiring to us all.”