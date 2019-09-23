GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s 7-54 & 55

GCC romped to their third consecutive win since the resumption of the GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall two-day first division cricket tournament for teams in the City when they beat GYO by nine wickets at Bourda yesterday.

Resuming on 156-7 in response to GYO’s 101, the host rallied to 201 as Bernard Bailey hit three fours and a six in 35 not out.

Left-arm spinner Trevon France added the wickets of Darious Andrews (3) and Stephon Wilson (2) to his five from Saturday as both batsmen were stumped.

Leg-spinner Divesh Ramjattan, the son of Minister of Security Khemraj Ramjattan, bowled Tariq Glasgow for a duck to start the innings.

Pacers Bailey and LaRose picked up two wickets each as GYO slumped to 15-4 by lunch.

Wazim Ali (12), peppered with an overdose of short balls from the one-dimensional Renaldo Ali-Mohamed and Trenthon Liverpool (20) added 32 runs before Wilson removed them both to leave the visitors on 44-6.

But the left handed pair of France, who hit two fours and three sixes in 55, and Leland Cadogan, whose 62 included four sixes and three fours, saw GYO to 167.

Wilson (3-36), Bailey (2-24) and LaRose (2-13) took the wickets for GCC who was set 67 to win.

After losing their first wicket without a run on the board, Jeetendra Sookdeo (28) and Timothy McCalmont (30) saw GCC to victory.