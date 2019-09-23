First meeting of Aurora and NMWUG set for Labour Dept. tomorrow

… Union to question allegations of abuse of contract employment

Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Incorporated and the National Mine Workers Union of Guyana (NMWUG) will be attending their first meeting tomorrow at the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection, after a resolution was brought regarding the workers’ strike that happened months ago.

NMWUG President, Sherwin Downer, is expected to raise the complaints he has received of what appears to be an abuse of contract employment.

It is a generally accepted practice that workers are hired on contract, then promoted to permanence in due time. A typical contract is in effect for one month. But there appears to be many workers at AGM Inc. who have been working under this arrangement for long periods.

Downer is concerned that the company may be using the convenience of contract employment to hire and fire workers, without explanation and with impunity.

This is because permanent workers cannot simply be laid off without explanation, but contracted workers can.

He said that as late as Saturday last, three contract workers attached to the Aurora Mines Department were informed by the Human Resources Department of AGM Inc. that they should not return to work.

He said that they were merely told that their services would no longer be required.

Kaieteur News understands that at least two of those three workers have been working at AGM Inc. for over a year, but were not informed of a benchmark that they needed to meet to be made permanent.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Downer that it is unacceptable that working Guyanese are being made to work for extended periods, under the watchful eyes of the Ministry of the Social Protection, without being made permanent.

The meeting tomorrow will be the first of the union and AGM parties since the union gained official recognition as the representing union for the rank-and-file workers of AGM Inc.

Earlier this month, AGM, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canadian Guyana Goldfields Incorporated, acknowledged receipt of a Certificate of Recognition identifying the NMWUG as a majority union for its workers. It had requested same pursuant to organising a visit to the Mine’s Site by a team from the union.

The company stated that it is actively adhering to applicable laws and regulations and that it is facilitating communication with relevant authorities. But it seems to be cooperating with Downer’s request for a visit.

A workers’ strike over alleged workers’ right abuses in early July, had set a series of events in motion that ultimately resulted in the NMWUG getting bargaining rights for the workers below the Supervisory level.