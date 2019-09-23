Dictatorship, victimisation, tyranny and fear have returned to Guyana

DEAR EDITOR,

Guyana is presently experiencing a constitutional crisis many may disagreed but in reality in political science, a constitutional crisis aris es from problems or conflicts derailing the normal functioning of a government that the constitutional or other fundamental governing law is unable to resolved . Many persons may say that that does not cater for the situation that Guyana finds itself in which confirms that we are in a constitutional crisis.

It is a fundamental principle that all acts of officials not derived from the delegated powers of the constitution are null and void from inception, not just from the point at which a court may find them unconstitutional. Every person who has an encounter with the acts of officials has the duty not only to obey legitimate official acts, but to help enforce them when there is a conflict among acts of officials to enforce the superior one, which, when an act of an official is in conflict with the constitution, means enforcing the constitution and not the act in conflict with it. Judges and other citizens do not decide constitutionality, but discover it, and every person who is involved with any act by an official has a nondelegatable duty to make a determination of the constitutionality of that act. The GMSA and any other bodies or citizens must remember the contest is not between Government and Opposition, but between Good and Evil, and if those who would fight Evil adopt the ways of Evil, Evil wins. Don’t allow yourself to be suck into illegality and be afraid of Tyranny because if you examined the laws of tyranny we would become worst , the laws of tyranny are— Tyranny Law #1: Any power that can be abused will be abused; — Tyranny Law #2: Abuse always expands to fill the limits of resistance to it; — Tyranny Law #3: If people don’t resist the abuses of others, they will have no one to resist the abuses of themselves, and tyranny will prevail.

The APNU/AFC Coalition Government must take full responsibility for everything that has taken place so far in Guyana since the unilateral appointment of the GECOM Chairman and the No Confidence Motion, this can be deemed as “structural terrorism” or “Official State Terrorism “.

The diplomatic community must be complimented for the joint statement and must move swiftly to impose sanctions such as the revoking of visas on the illegal Government officials immediately as was done to previous government officials. Don’t allow Guyana to slip into a dictatorship Government like Venezuela. S.O.S.

Regards

Zamal Hussain