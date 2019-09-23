Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey Leagues… Spartans thump GBTI in women’s division

Sep 23, 2019 Sports 0

Play between Bingo GCC Spartans (right) and GCC Her-ricanes.

Play between OFHC (left) and Hikers in the under-20 division on Saturday at Saints ground.

Bingo Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Spartans continued their top form yesterday when play in the Bounty Paper Towel – Quicker Picker Upper – Women’s Second Division Outdoor Developmental Hockey League concluded its weekend play yesterday.
Playing at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue in the final game of the day, the Bingo Spartans thumped favourites GBTI GCC 5-3.
There were eight different goal scorers in the goal fest. Scoring for the victors were Makeida Harding, Sarah Klautky, Abosaide Cadagon, Haley Carpenter and Paige Fernandes, who all netted one field goal (FG) each.

Ershad Ali hit a shot filled unbeaten 47 to spearhead Mahdia to 10-Wkt win over Region 1 in the Men’s Tapeball final.

For GBTI, the league’s leading goal scorer Princessa Wilkie added one more to her tally, while Vanessa Pires and Macaela Harding accounted for the other two goals.
In the men’s second division, Bounty GCC bludgeoned YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) Rusty 4-0. The commanding win was a marauding hat-trick from Meshach Sargeant, while Kareem McKenzie added the fourth.
The high flying Saints Savages were taken down a peg after receiving a similar 4-0 licking at the sticks of Saints Shockwave in the men’s second division as well. Hilmar Chester was the hat-trick hero of the encounter, while Baraka Garnett added the fourth.
In other results of the day, YMCA OFHC Aces edged Hikers Cadets 2-1 in the men’s second division, while GCC Pitbulls needled Saints Hockey Clun (SHC) Storm courtesy of a Kareem McKenzie FG in the Solo drink boys’ under-20 league.
Play is scheduled to continue next weekend with 12 more matches.

