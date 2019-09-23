A FOREWARNING – Do NOT Extend the Life of the 11th Parliament

Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Under no circumstances should the PPP Parliamentary Opposition give its support to extend the life of the 11th Parliament of Guyana.
In my view, any such extension will only augment undemocratic behaviour and further violations to the Constitution and rule of law by the APNU + AFC “caretaker government”, to put it in simple language. Once the APNU + AFC “illegal and expired government” is given such extension, their first stunt will be to pass the 2020 National Budget with all the goodies and sweeteners as a political gimmick in order for them to have direct access to the Budgetary Line Items to finance their elections campaign with more delay tactics on setting a date for General Elections.
Sincerely yours,
Paul Ramrattan
