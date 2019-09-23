Latest update September 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A FOREWARNING – Do NOT Extend the Life of the 11th Parliament

Sep 23, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
Under no circumstances should the PPP Parliamentary Opposition give its support to extend the life of the 11th Parliament of Guyana.
In my view, any such extension will only augment undemocratic behaviour and further violations to the Constitution and rule of law by the APNU + AFC “caretaker government”, to put it in simple language. Once the APNU + AFC “illegal and expired government” is given such extension, their first stunt will be to pass the 2020 National Budget with all the goodies and sweeteners as a political gimmick in order for them to have direct access to the Budgetary Line Items to finance their elections campaign with more delay tactics on setting a date for General Elections.
Sincerely yours,
Paul Ramrattan

More in this category

Sports

Guyana make it six in six against Tridents

Guyana make it six in six against Tridents

Sep 23, 2019

CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors opened a three-point lead at the top of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) table as they extended their perfect start to the season to six matches and...
Read More
Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey Leagues… Spartans thump GBTI in women’s division

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey...

Sep 23, 2019

Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten 47 leads Mahdia to Male Tapeball title – Benjamin’s 45 spurs Region 1 to Female Softball crown

Indigenous Heritage Games… Ali’s unbeaten...

Sep 23, 2019

GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s 7-54 & 55

GCC beat GYO by nine wickets despite France’s...

Sep 23, 2019

Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo Memorial road race

Jamal John wins feature event at Victor Macedo...

Sep 23, 2019

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at Everest

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at...

Sep 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019