Latest update September 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two cable TV operators taken to court over outstanding fees

Sep 22, 2019 News 0

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) on Friday announced that it has taken legal actions against three broadcasters who failed to honour their financial obligations to the authority.

Two cable TV operators are in court over outstanding broadcasting fees.

“The GNBA for months have been urging broadcasters to pay their broadcast licence fees, however, some broadcasters have refused to comply. As a result, GNBA took the necessary legal steps to recoup its outstanding fees,” it was explained.
Giving details, the authority said that among the three broadcasters which were served for legal proceedings, one has since decided to pay all outstanding licence fees.
“As a consequence of this act of compliance, the GNBA withdrew its lawsuit against this broadcaster. However, the remaining two broadcasters: Atlantic Cable Network Inc. and Bartica Communications Network Inc. are ordered to appear before the court to answer proceedings on September 30, 2019.”
The fees for television, radio and cable broadcasters are hefty, in the tune of millions annually.
While a number of stations have been paying, a number of the smaller operators have been behind with the fees.
“The GNBA takes this opportunity to urge non-compliant broadcasters to bring themselves in conformity with the law and to honour their obligations. GNBA looks forward to broadcasters’ cooperation,” it was advised.
GNBA is the regulator for the broadcasting world, charged with collecting fees and monitoring to ensure compliance with tough new laws on the books now.

 

More in this category

Sports

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at Everest

Indigenous Heritage Games to conclude today at Everest

Sep 22, 2019

In overcast conditions at the Everest located a ‘stone’s throw’ from mighty Atlantic Ocean, day two activities in three-day Indigenous Heritage Games continued yesterday and climaxed late into...
Read More
GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall 2-day 1st Division cricket

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall 2-day...

Sep 22, 2019

Region One retain Indigenous Heritage Swimming title

Region One retain Indigenous Heritage Swimming...

Sep 22, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey Leagues Saints women retake 2nd division lead

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey...

Sep 22, 2019

Courts Peewee football Plenty excitement on opening day as defending champions off to ramping start

Courts Peewee football Plenty excitement on...

Sep 22, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 2

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 2

Sep 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019