Two cable TV operators taken to court over outstanding fees

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) on Friday announced that it has taken legal actions against three broadcasters who failed to honour their financial obligations to the authority.

“The GNBA for months have been urging broadcasters to pay their broadcast licence fees, however, some broadcasters have refused to comply. As a result, GNBA took the necessary legal steps to recoup its outstanding fees,” it was explained.

Giving details, the authority said that among the three broadcasters which were served for legal proceedings, one has since decided to pay all outstanding licence fees.

“As a consequence of this act of compliance, the GNBA withdrew its lawsuit against this broadcaster. However, the remaining two broadcasters: Atlantic Cable Network Inc. and Bartica Communications Network Inc. are ordered to appear before the court to answer proceedings on September 30, 2019.”

The fees for television, radio and cable broadcasters are hefty, in the tune of millions annually.

While a number of stations have been paying, a number of the smaller operators have been behind with the fees.

“The GNBA takes this opportunity to urge non-compliant broadcasters to bring themselves in conformity with the law and to honour their obligations. GNBA looks forward to broadcasters’ cooperation,” it was advised.

GNBA is the regulator for the broadcasting world, charged with collecting fees and monitoring to ensure compliance with tough new laws on the books now.