Political History Inspires My Work-Artist

General Secretary of the Guyana United Artists and self-taught artist, Desmond Alli is a man of many words and many art pieces. The interesting thing however is where he gets his inspiration to create his unique pieces.

Alli’s inspiration comes solely from history and not any history he draws from “Political History” and focuses on political events that drastically changed the state of Guyana.

He came into prominence in Guyanese art in the 1980’s and this was a time where free form wood sculpture emanated. Even though Alli worked in wood his techniques, concerns and subject matters strayed away from the trend of the day.

Alli sat down with a reporter of this publication to talk about his new project which is a compilation of writings and art. He spoke about how he goes about getting his art done.

“I have been painting for quite a long time now, I’m actually a self -taught artist and have received international accreditation, awards and recognition for my work,” he said.

As a child and throughout the years growing up he found himself drawing and sketching a lot. He became more interested in sculpting in the latter part of the 1980’s.

Several years ago he also added painting to the mix and it was from this that he gained international recognition in London, Berlin, Paris and most recently New York.

“Recently I went to New York for an exhibition by the People’s Forum on Columbus and Castro. We did do a visual interpretation of Columbus’s arrival and the aftermath of it,”Alli said.

The artist revealed that while doing his pieces his main source of inspiration is history. “Its history mainly, events that drastically changed the course of what life is today.”

Alli believes that as an artist it is his duty to show the people what are the realities, what history is and how to avoid the pitfalls that may present themselves from his point of view.

Guyana United Artists

Through the Guyana United Artists which has been in existence since 1992 when they had their first exhibition and is headed by himself and Linden Jemmott.

“Subsequently we had exhibitions that dealt with “Unity in Diversity” to show Guyanese the culture response of the communalities that brings them together as well as our history.” He went on to say that they also had exhibitions based on conflict resolution and continental destiny amongst others.

The organisation has also had unity walks where they were not only promoting unity but also integration as they feel that Guyana is in a sensitive location on the continent.

Alli said “We have an exhibition coming up in October that will be held at the African Heritage Museum titled Holocaust and it is a yearly exhibition whereby the public can be sensitized on a number of things that occurred way back then through art.”

He has also put together what he claims are writings from his own journal over the years when there was “political unrest” as well as some of his artwork in a booklet he titles “Art in Resistance”.

He is a passionate politician and a faithful member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA). The booklet is dedicated to Walter Rodney and other members who no longer walk in the land of the living and Alli is hoping to have it published sometime soon.

Few artists pursue art from the angle he does but as the saying goes “To Each His Own” and Alli will continue his business as usual as he believes that his way is liberating. (Anasa Williams)