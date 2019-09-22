Craving customers’ satisfaction… Nail technician is one of the most sought-after cosmetologists

“My relentless bid to deliver absolute customer satisfaction saw me finally getting to like my profession, and catapulting into the successful business woman I am today. I never really liked the job I was doing, but seeing the smiles of satisfaction on my customers’ faces, I soon took pride in making them look and feel beautiful, and unexpectedly the need to unleash glitz and glamour took me over. So here I am today, proud to be among the most sought after cosmetologists. It gives me joy to watch a simple woman transform into a beauty queen under my fingers and expertise”- (Jewel Blackman-Jones)

A somewhat reserved Jewel Blackman-Jones could easily be mistaken for a librarian, or someone working in a boutique or accessories store.

However, she is nothing of the sort. She is indeed the skilled and very talented cosmetologist that delivers the magic touch at Urban Oasis Nail Pavilion, located on 235, South Road, Georgetown.

She has been making waves with her work.

But while one may want to think that her journey to her present fame just happened out of nowhere, Blackman-Jones has a story to tell, of hurdles, of challenges and learning to get up.

“With nothing to do and not wanting to just laze around at home, I did a nail technician course locally in 2015. I felt sparks of excitement at first and it later developed into a satisfactory experience for me. I really never really liked that as a profession, and did not put my heart into it when I began actually doing nail work in the same year. But the reports from customers were positive and it left me dumfounded. They always kept commenting about my glossy effects and the perfect finish I delivered, and I was more amazed with my clientele rapidly began to increase.”

According to the cosmetologist, quite soon it dawned on her that she needed to share her skill. “…and what actually surprised me was the fact that customers were heaping praises on my work…for a job I was doing with not much will or love for.”

The business kept growing.

“I did not realize it at first but quite soon I discovered I began to take pride in what I was doing, more intent on pleasing clients, than on admiring my handiwork. But that soon developed a love for the job and today, my profession actually excites me. Yes, because of my lackluster approach at first had me making a couple of mistakes, but when the love kicked in, I took extra effort in ensuring that my work was executed in classy style.”

In a matter of months, Blackman-Jones realized she needed to expand and as such relocated to her present location where she owns and operates a cosmetology school, where she offers intermediate and advanced classes in nail technology.

But that’s not all…fuelled by her love for her job, a few months ago, she travelled overseas and received international training for which she is certified, and has returned to soon open the very spacious and state-of-the-art Oasis Salon just next door which will offer nail technology, facials, massages, bleaching, beauty care and so much more.

While she is planning a lavish opening for October 07, 2019, she gave Kaieteur News an exclusive walk through of the facility which houses spacious rooms for jacuzzis, a spacious training center for students, sophisticated working rooms for hairstyling training, a comfy waiting area, and much more.

With demure chandeliers in the jacuzzi rooms, ceiling mirrors, revolving neon lights, Blackman is pulling out the stops.

She will continue training and also offer evening classes for persons who have to work during that day.

She is admitting persons as young as 15.

Presently, the cosmetologist is pursuing collaborating with Government bodies and non-governmental organizations to share her expertise.