Trophy Stall’s Rishi Ramsaywak Birthday T20 Softball tourney Wellman’s X1 & HS Masters clash in tomorrow’s final at MSC

A riveting battle is anticipated from 10:00hrs tomorrow at the Malteenoes ground in the Rishi Ramsaywak Birthday final of the Trophy Stall sponsored T20 Softball cricket competition between Wellman Masters and HS Maters.

On the road to the finals, fifties from Troy Lewis (96) and Skipper Wayne Jones (76) who shared in a 185-run fourth wicket partnership, spearhead Mike’s Wellman to victory over Pooran’s X1, while Richard Persaud’ 54 was good enough to do the same for HS Masters in the other Semi-final against Fisherman’s X1.

Lewis, a former Wicket-Keeper, batsman for Malteenoes First Division team, has resurrected his softball career which scores of 84, 96 & 32 in his last three innings, is expected to spearhead the Wellman Masters batting and should get support from experienced and prolific left-handed Jones, one of the softball players never to play competitive ‘hardball’ cricket. Greg Defranca and Raul Reid could also contribute with the bat for Welman’s Masters tomorrow.

HS Masters will expect good contributions with bat from the unrelated Persauds; Dharam and Richard if they hope for a win today on what could be a slow outfield.

The HS Masters’ line could include Richard Persaud, Manoj Arjune, Rudy Mayers, Dharam Persaud, Hannaman Singh, Jai Ram and Skipper Oslyn Batson, while the Welman’s Masters Team will come from Jones, Lakeram Singh, Lloyd Rooplall, Lewis, Nandram Samlall, Greig Defranca, Sheldon Perch, Dinesh Vivekananda, Raul Reid, Eon Lovell, Seeraj Bhinsain, Lester Thom and Surujdeo Ramdeen

Welman’s Master warmed up for tomorrow’s final with a seven-wicket win over Fisherman’s Masters at the Enterprise ground in the Trophy Stall Legends softball tournament.

Fisherman’s Masters scored 136-8 in 15 overs with Robert Mohan (24), Jagdesh Persaud (28) Sham Budram (34), Azeemul Haniff (20) as Lakeram Singh took 3-16 and Nandram Samlall supported with 2-10.

Wellman Masters replied with 137-3 in 13. 1 overs with Greg Defranca (34), Troy Lewis (32) and Raul Reid (31) leading the victory charge. (Sean Devers)