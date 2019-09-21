The GIKMAA hosts successful 7th Open International Martial Arts Championship

Shihan/Dr.Abdool Nazim Yassim (Soke) and the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) just concluded a successful open international martial arts tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on September 15 last.

There were four schools with 50 Karatekas that competed at this tournament. They were the

The Jaguar Karate Association and the ISA Islamic School (teaming together)…. The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association… The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy.

The Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy with 28 Students won a total of 60 medals…38 Gold, 14 Silvers, 6 Bronze and 2, 4thPlaces.

Results as follows:

Shonna Seusingh, David Mangru, (6 & Under Category)

Zaheer Assan (7 – 9 Category)

Ronald Ramkissoon, (10 – 12 Category)

Rebekah Ramotar (in her first tournament)

Sharda Sookwah, Maranda Bennett, Eduardo Thomas, Parashuram Persaud, Ravi Samaroo, Vikash Somwaru and Sensei Kelvin Walcott all winning 2 golds each… Umish Parsaramand Ganesh Persaud won 3 golds each, while Christian Freeman was the star of the team with 4 golds.

One gold each went to… Darshanie Amad, Candace Ramnauth, Kevin Moore, Nirel Ramrattan, Nkosi Jupiter and Shakeel Rahat.

Other outstanding students with silver bronze and forth place were… Joshua Benjimen, Shafeer and shafeek Ali, Ricardo Balkaran, Alex Alphonso, Nicholas Rampersaud, Gonvid Ramkuar and several others…

Shihan Nazim was once again very happy with his team’s performance, and with those competing for the first time.as he thank Sensei Marcell L. Yassim Sensei Kelvin Walcott, instructors Umish Parsaram, Vikash Somwarualong with Sampai Parashuram Persaud and Ravi Samaroo, for working with and helping the students.

The GIKMAA is expressing gratitude to Mr. Christopher Jones (Director of sports) and the National Sport Commission, Superbet Guyana and Grandmaster/Soke Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim for Sponsorship of this tournament.

Special thanks also went to the Judges and Referees along with the parents and supporters that help make the tournament a successful one.

Shihan Nazim said that he is also thankful to Shihan Khedoe and the others that came to Guyana from Suriname to support him and the Tournament.

Shihan Nazim Yassim and his team will now turn their attention to the Black and Brown Belt exams in October. Shihan Nazim is also planning to have for the first time in Guyana, a Guyana K1 Knock down competition by the end of November if he obtains the sponsorship needed (starting with his own students after which he will be opening this to all that would be willing to prove themselves in that competition once a year) and then their Bragging Rights tournament in December.