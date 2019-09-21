Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teams urged to make deposit as GSCL Inc PM T20 Cup draws near

Sep 21, 2019 Sports 0

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc will be hosting their third edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup from November 1-3 in Georgetown, with several top local teams battling for supremacy against their counterparts from New York, Canada and Florida.

Flashback! Prime Minister Hon Moses Nagamootoo (2nd from left front row), Minister Dr. George Norton (2nd from right front row) and GSCL Inc President Ian John (left front row) with representatives of the sponsors and organisers at the launching ceremony.

The tournament which was launched recently at GNIC SC, does not require an entrance fee, but the participating teams must make a deposit of $60,000 as collateral which will be refunded after the preliminary round matches on the second day of the competition.
According to GSCL Inc President Ian John, the fee is a guarantee that the teams registered will be participating fully. John said there were issues where teams that were listed on the fixtures, pulled out at the last moment which caused some hiccups, since it is difficult to find a replacement at the last moment. The teams listed to participate are asked to make this deposit on or before September 27 to the organisers at GSCL Inc at 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville.
The drawing of the tournament, which is being held in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and The Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, will be held on October 13.
The competition will consist of three categories namely the over 45, over 50 and open, and matches will be played at venues in Georgetown. For the over-50 division, three players at the age of 49 will be accepted, while two players at the age of 43 will be accommodated in the playing XI in the over 45 category. Matches will be played at Police SC, YMCA, ECC, GYO, GNIC SC, MSC and DCC.
The GSCL Inc indicated that both off-break and round arm bowling will be allowed, but chucking will not be accepted and the umpires will be very strict on this rule as well as reports on match fixing and teams turning up late for matches.
Following the semi finals on November 2, the finals will be held on November 3 at Everest CC, commencing with the over-50 category from 10:00hrs, this will be followed by the over-45 final from 13:30hrs, while the open final will be played under lights from 18:00hrs. There will be lots of giveaways for the fans, while off-field entertainment which includes cheer leaders will be provided; Regal Masters and Speedboat are the defending champions in the over-45 and open categories respectively.
The winning team in the open segment will take home a trophy and $500,000 while the runner up will receive a trophy and $100,000. The man-of-the-match in the final will receive a trophy and $10,000 and the MVP will be given one Hero Honda Motorcycle.
The champions in the over-45 segment will pocket a trophy and $500,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000. The man-of-the-match in the final will take home a trophy and $10,000 and the MVP one 55”smart TV.
The over-50 division dubbed the legends category; the winners will be given a trophy and $300,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000. The man-of-the-match in the final will collect a trophy and $10,000 and the MVP one gold bracelet.
Among the sponsors are Banks DIH, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports, Crown Mining, Rajiv Gandhi University, Green Heart University, Star Party Rentals, Supreme Venture, Elegance Jewellery, Cyber Sports Pakistan, Ink Plus the computer store, Dyna’s Embroidery, KFC, USA Cricket Zone, Krsna and Balram Printery and Hero Motorcyle- Rose Ramdehol.

More in this category

Sports

Seven Seas jumps onboard with Archery Guyana for Indoor Championships

Seven Seas jumps onboard with Archery Guyana for Indoor Championships

Sep 21, 2019

The inaugural Archery Guyana’s Seven Seas Indoor Championships 2019 was held on Sunday September 15that the National Gymnasium. Sponsored by Seven Seas, the competition shot off at approximately...
Read More
Teams urged to make deposit as GSCL Inc PM T20 Cup draws near

Teams urged to make deposit as GSCL Inc PM T20...

Sep 21, 2019

NexGen Global marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in My House’ Boxing Millions $$$ of Free Tickets to be ‘given away’ at Sept 28 Card

NexGen Global marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in...

Sep 21, 2019

PanAmerican & FESUPO Powerlifting Championships

PanAmerican & FESUPO Powerlifting...

Sep 21, 2019

Trophy Stall’s Rishi Ramsaywak Birthday T20 Softball tourney Wellman’s X1 & HS Masters clash in tomorrow’s final at MSC

Trophy Stall’s Rishi Ramsaywak Birthday T20...

Sep 21, 2019

The GIKMAA hosts successful 7th Open International Martial Arts Championship

The GIKMAA hosts successful 7th Open...

Sep 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • One thing leads to another!

    If the government has evidence that the protestors who picketed outside of the Pegasus Hotel, last Thursday, had engaged... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]m / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019