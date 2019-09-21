Seven Seas jumps onboard with Archery Guyana for Indoor Championships

The inaugural Archery Guyana’s Seven Seas Indoor Championships 2019 was held on Sunday September 15that the National Gymnasium. Sponsored by Seven Seas, the competition shot off at approximately 11:00 hours after opening remarks by Archery Guyana President Gamal Khan and Seven Seas Brand Manager Nirvana Thakur.

The competition began with the Ranking Rounds which determines the pairing of archers for the competitive elimination shoot out.

The results demonstrated the positive effects of the Archery Guyana’s Development Programme whereby Archer Jeewanram Persaud outshot the more senior Archers to put himself in top spot with 215 points out of a possible 360 for the men, whilst Narda Mohamed managed to stay ahead of her fellow Archers to maintain top position with a quality shoot of 194 points.

In the Junior women, the top position was a sensation with Jessica Callender making serious gains on Talitha Kissoon, to secure the top spot after an even score by having scored more 9’s to capture the top post with neither of them scoring any 10’s. The junior men debuted at their first archery competition with the top position went to Isaac Baksh scoring 10 points over his twin Ephraim Baksh.

The Competitive championship shootout started immediately at the lunch breaking. This saw some major upsets with a significant resorting of championship rankings among the Archers. It began with the 1st quarter final resulting in Jeewanram Persaud being defeated by Robert Singh. In the 2nd quarter final Fabian Ramdatt suffered at the hands of Anand Mangra.

In the 3rd quarter final, Sean Duncan displayed brilliance as he defeated Elijah Johnsonn and in the 4th quarter final, Archery Guyana’s President Gamal Khan easily defeated Ryan McKinnon.

The Men’s semifinals saw even more drama as the 1st semifinal between Robert Singh and Anand Mangra ended with 5 points each which lead to a 1-arrow shoot off with Singh emerging the victor. In the 2nd semifinal, Gamal Khan moved ahead despite a spirited challenge from Sean Duncan.

The bronze medal match followed with Anand Mangra being defeated by Sean Duncan 0-6 with the exciting final match between saw Robert Singh drawing on all his experience to maintain his championship form to survive a serious challenge from Gamal Khan and ended with Khan being defeated 6-2.

The Women’s semifinal ended with Dolly Chambers being defeated as Samira Duncan advanced to the finals in which Duncan displayed her dominance as she defeated top ranking Narda Mohamed.

The Junior Women finals were a display of pure talent as Talitha Kissoon denied Jessica Callender any chance to register points, as she emerged the winner, and in the Junior Men, Isaac Baksh secured 4 points ahead of his twin Ephraim Baksh.

Prizes were awarded by Seven Seas Brand coordinator Nirvana Thakur. And Podium finalists were presented with Medals.

The annual indoor championship was sponsored by Seven Seas and the archers were kept hydrated by Archery Guyana’s sponsor Oasis Water.

Archery Guyana also wishes to thank the National Sports Commission for their continued support.