Protests must have standards – AFC’s Cathy Hughes

Alliance for Change (AFC) member, Cathy Hughes, says that protests must have standards.

During a press conference held by the AFC yesterday at its Railway Line, Kitty Headquarters, Hughes, who is also Minister of Public Telecommunications, expressed how she felt about the protest of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) supporters at the Pegasus Hotel last Thursday, and the party’s intended persistence to protest until an election date is called by President David Granger.

Further, Hughes stated, “It’s sad that we are not all attempting to set a standard, a mode of behaviour.” She elaborated, “So yes, you can protest but banging on people’s car doors, on the windshield, grabbing somebody walking by is unacceptable behaviour.”

She added that there may be no harm to occur from it, but questioned that it can set an example where many others would think that it is acceptable.

AFC General Secretary, David Patterson, said that he had not felt threatened by the protest, but it was to some extent, unsettling. On the other hand, Hughes said that there were two female Ministers present at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) luncheon, who felt very much threatened.

Patterson explained his challenge in entering the GMSA event where he had to inquire a possible route to enter from a senior rank, and managed to use another entry. The pandemonium created by the protestors upon recognizing Patterson was ignored by him as he stated he didn’t make any formal complaints. He said he knew that it would have been used as propaganda to defame his character if he had reacted to any provocation, but instead he calmly attended the luncheon.

The protest was attended by at least 300 PPP supporters and was held to demand President David Granger to name an election date.

The PPP had declared that September 18, three months after the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ)’s ruling on the No Confidence Motion, was the day that the Caretaker APNU/AFC Government became illegal. And so the Opposition Leader promised that the President will face protests everywhere he goes, until he names a date for elections.