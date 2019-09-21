Police warn of condign action against law-breakers during

The Guyana Police Force has warned that it will take condign action against individuals who break the law during protests.

In a statement issued last night, the Force said that it had “noted with utmost concern” the protest demonstrations on Thursday 19th September, 2019 outside and inside of the Pegasus Hotel, during the Annual Business Luncheon of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) which saw the peaceful conduct of the activity being interrupted.

“While the Police Force respects the rights of all citizens to protest and has no objection to persons conducting peaceful protest, such acts will not be condoned.

“When protests degenerate into a series of unlawful acts infringing on the rights of other citizens and putting the protection of life and the safety of property at risk, the Guyana Police Force will as a consequence take the appropriate action in response.

The Guyana Police Force is the Primary Law Enforcement Agency responsible for public safety, the maintenance of Law and Order, the protection of life and property and remains resolutely committed to its motto of ‘Service and Protection’.

“The Force’s membership throughout the ten (10) Administrative Regions is on high alert and will endeavour to prevent and respond whenever necessary to any such reoccurrence and warns that anyone found in breach of the Law will be dealt with in a condign manner.”