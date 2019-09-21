PanAmerican & FESUPO Powerlifting Championships

Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Natoya Robinson’s FESUPO 84+kg class Classic Deadlift record of 195kg or 429.9lbs has been the highlight so far of Guyana’s outstanding
performance at the PanAmerican/South American Powerlifting and Bench Press Equipped and Classic Championships taking place in Uruguay.
Sponsored by the Government of Guyana to the tune of 3.6 million dollars, the athletes have not disappointed so far with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals being hauled in at a rapid pace by the female and male athletes.
Following is the breakdown of the athletes performances so far as obtained from the federation:
Natoya Robinson – FESUPO 84+kg Class Classic Deadlift record 195kg or 429.9lbs
6 Gold (2 Bench Press 2 Deadlift 2 Overall), 2 Silver (Squat).
Runita White – (84+kg class) 2 Gold (Squat), 2 Silver (Bench Press), 2 Silver (Deadlift), 2 Silver (2nd place overall).
Lisa Oudit – (84kg class) 3 Silver 1 Bronze.
Nadina Taharally – (Masters 1) 4 Gold – 1 Squat, 1 Benchpress 1 Deadlift 1 Overall. Open Class Raw – 5 Silver – 1 Squat 1 Benchpress 1 Deadlift 1 Second Place 1 Overall.
Noel Cummings – (Masters 4) 8 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze – 4 PanAm, 4 South American records in the Master’s 4 category.
Franklyn Brisport-Luke – (66kg class –Raw Masters 2) 11 Silver – 8 in Masters Class (2 Squat 2 Benchpress 2 Deadlift 2 Overall. Three (3) Silver Open Class – 1 Squat, 1 Deadlift 1 Overall. Three (3) Bronze (Open Class) – 2 Benchpress 1 Deadlift; a total of 14 medals.
The other athletes competing are Bjorn Williams, Frank Tucker and Nairanjan Singh.
