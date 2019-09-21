Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PanAmerican & FESUPO Powerlifting Championships

Sep 21, 2019 Sports 0

Natoya Robinson lands FESUPO Deadlift record as Guyanese athletes make their mark yet again

Natoya Robinson’s FESUPO 84+kg class Classic Deadlift record of 195kg or 429.9lbs has been the highlight so far of Guyana’s outstanding

Lisa Sabrina Oudit

Nadina Taharally

Noel Cummings (right) and Franklin Brisport-Luke

Natoya Terisa Robinson

performance at the PanAmerican/South American Powerlifting and Bench Press Equipped and Classic Championships taking place in Uruguay.
Sponsored by the Government of Guyana to the tune of 3.6 million dollars, the athletes have not disappointed so far with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals being hauled in at a rapid pace by the female and male athletes.
Following is the breakdown of the athletes performances so far as obtained from the federation:

Team Guyana take time out for a group photo at the PanAmerican/South American Powerlifting and Bench Press Equipped and Classic Championships in Uruguay.

Natoya Robinson – FESUPO 84+kg Class Classic Deadlift record 195kg or 429.9lbs
6 Gold (2 Bench Press 2 Deadlift 2 Overall), 2 Silver (Squat).
Runita White – (84+kg class) 2 Gold (Squat), 2 Silver (Bench Press), 2 Silver (Deadlift), 2 Silver (2nd place overall).
Lisa Oudit – (84kg class) 3 Silver 1 Bronze.
Nadina Taharally – (Masters 1) 4 Gold – 1 Squat, 1 Benchpress 1 Deadlift 1 Overall. Open Class Raw – 5 Silver – 1 Squat 1 Benchpress 1 Deadlift 1 Second Place 1 Overall.
Noel Cummings – (Masters 4) 8 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze – 4 PanAm, 4 South American records in the Master’s 4 category.
Franklyn Brisport-Luke – (66kg class –Raw Masters 2) 11 Silver – 8 in Masters Class (2 Squat 2 Benchpress 2 Deadlift 2 Overall. Three (3) Silver Open Class – 1 Squat, 1 Deadlift 1 Overall. Three (3) Bronze (Open Class) – 2 Benchpress 1 Deadlift; a total of 14 medals.
The other athletes competing are Bjorn Williams, Frank Tucker and Nairanjan Singh.

 

More in this category

Sports

Seven Seas jumps onboard with Archery Guyana for Indoor Championships

Seven Seas jumps onboard with Archery Guyana for Indoor Championships

Sep 21, 2019

The inaugural Archery Guyana’s Seven Seas Indoor Championships 2019 was held on Sunday September 15that the National Gymnasium. Sponsored by Seven Seas, the competition shot off at approximately...
Read More
Teams urged to make deposit as GSCL Inc PM T20 Cup draws near

Teams urged to make deposit as GSCL Inc PM T20...

Sep 21, 2019

NexGen Global marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in My House’ Boxing Millions $$$ of Free Tickets to be ‘given away’ at Sept 28 Card

NexGen Global marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in...

Sep 21, 2019

PanAmerican & FESUPO Powerlifting Championships

PanAmerican & FESUPO Powerlifting...

Sep 21, 2019

Trophy Stall’s Rishi Ramsaywak Birthday T20 Softball tourney Wellman’s X1 & HS Masters clash in tomorrow’s final at MSC

Trophy Stall’s Rishi Ramsaywak Birthday T20...

Sep 21, 2019

The GIKMAA hosts successful 7th Open International Martial Arts Championship

The GIKMAA hosts successful 7th Open...

Sep 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • One thing leads to another!

    If the government has evidence that the protestors who picketed outside of the Pegasus Hotel, last Thursday, had engaged... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019