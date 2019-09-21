Ogle Airport commissions $70m taxiway

Ogle Airport Incorporated (OAI) on Thursday afternoon commissioned a new $70M taxiway called “Foxtrot” at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) in a simple ceremony that was held adjacent to the said taxiway.

Present were members of the media, CEO of the airport Col. (Ret’d) Anthony Mekdeci, Kit Nascimento, who performed the duties of Master of Ceremonies, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, and Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) Mr Egbert Field.

The CEO’s address was delivered by Nascimento, as the CEO though present was unwell.

During the address, Nascimento said that “The Eugene F. Correia Airport is in rapid transition to meet the requirements of Guyana’s fast moving oil and gas industry. Thanks to His Excellency President David Granger and the Commissioner of the Lands and Surveys Commission Mr Trevor Benn, the airport has acquired a 50-year lease so that its sub-lessees will enjoy more confidence in their significant investments.”

He went on to say that the airport has engaged with the GCAA to have an area built where helicopters will be housed separately from fixed wing aircraft.

The operators Air Services Limited, Trans Guyana Airways, and Jags Aviation Incorporated have all adopted the initiative and are all currently in the process of constructing helicopter aprons in preparation for the oil and gas sector.

He further explained that construction of Taxiway Foxtrot which connects Taxiway Bravo and Charlie to the main runway, in keeping with the airport’s single runway system, commenced in March this year and the works were completed in August.

The taxiway which is 200 metres long by 15 metres wide will improve efficiency of aircraft taxiing to and from the runway to reduce the occupancy time of the runway. Its Pavement Classification Number is 16-R/B/X/T.

According to Wikipedia, the pavement classification number (PCN) is an International Civil Aviation Organization standard used in combination with the aircraft classification number (ACN) to indicate the strength of a runway, taxiway or airport apron (or ramp). This helps to ensure that the runways etc. are not subjected to excessive wear and tear, thus prolonging their usable life and promoting safe aircraft operations.

Sincere thanks and gratitude were extended to the Director General of the GCAA and his staff, as well as the government, for making this important phase of the airport’s ongoing infrastructural works a reality.

It was also pointed out that the construction works were carried out by the airport as they had done many times before.

“The airport built this taxiway as well as all the others you see around you.”

When asked about to noticeable absence of the aircraft operators who channel revenue to the airport, the CEO said that, “They are not part of the airport, they are operators, they are airlines and aircraft. We don’t want to mix up airport with airlines.”

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Mr Egbert Field in his address said that, “Many years ago the area on which we stand on was just a small airfield. Now it has been developed and has become an international airport.”

He went on to say that the airport is serving the international community and it is the second international airport in the country, the first being Timehri.

He said the EFCIA is one of the busiest aerodromes in the Caribbean and the region, extending to South America at large. Most of the traffic seen there daily is attributed to the Oil and Gas Sector of the country and preparation for first oil in combination with the mining industry.

He further noted that the GCAA had asked the airport to present an assessment and they complied. The documents presented are being perused and they have sought international help to have a further assessment of the organisation by an individual next month.

The assessment is expected to look at aircraft movement as well as aircraft traffic and their housing among other key factors. He then congratulated the airport’s CEO on the achievement and hinted that he expected to see more taxiways in the future.