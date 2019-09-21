NexGen Global marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in My House’ Boxing Millions $$$ of Free Tickets to be ‘given away’ at Sept 28 Card

Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
NexGen Global Marketing/Caribbean Knock-Outs and HJ Entertainment along with New Trend Auto, NCN and Cloud 9 amongst a host of local businesses will give all Guyanese an opportunity to celebrate the return of boxing in a manner that was never done before by giving away more than $100 Million of Free Tickets.
Durban Park, will for the first time host the largest Boxing and music festival in Guyana’s history on September 28.
The promoters and sponsors will give away 30,000 General Admission tickets and 4,000 VIP ringside tickets but only through their sponsors.
Sanctioned by the Guyana Boxing Board, the event dubbed “Not in MY House” will see fighters from Colombia, USA and Trinidad square off against the best Guyana has to offer.
“Guyana’s Amateur boxing team the won the most Gold medals at the Caribbean Championships and nothing was done to honor them, so in a way, this is their home-coming moment of glory.
We have brought in Anthony Joseph from Trinidad to face Keevin Allicock, who returns on Monday from a training stint in Russia,” informed Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association.
After more than 45 rounds of top quality boxing, the main event of the night will see Dexter “The Kid” Marques square off against Colombian Jose Antonio Jimenez.
According to the Promoters the Boxing will be followed by an epic HJ Entertainment and Guyana Carnival music festival.
Speaking for the promotion team, Aleem Hussain said, “It’s time that the people of Guyana got a major entertainment event without a huge cost attached. Unlike other sports, this event is totally free through sponsors’ ticket distribution and we expect the thousands of persons in attendance, will purchase over $50M in food and drinks from small local vendors, who will be able to sell their items without paying to do so.
We believe that by giving back to the community, we are accomplishing several things, creating a way for everyone to earn some money, stimulating the economy and most of all, showcasing the talent that Guyanese have to the world.
We wish to thank Minister Norton who without hesitation offered the use of the facility to host this event and the exceptional professionalism of Trevor Williams, who responded immediately to our request.”
The event is scheduled to be broadcast live locally on NCN and streamed to the rest of the world to see what Guyana has to offer.
A top Guyanese born Chef, Bernard James, is returning from Los Angeles to serve up special cuisine at the event.
HJ Entertainment’s Kerwin Bollers said he’s excited about the possibilities and hopes that this will show Guyanese that anything is possible and that the biggest dreams can be realized.
“Who would have thought that Durban Park would be home to the biggest boxing and music festival in Guyana’s history? We are seriously looking at making this a regular feature for our company and the Guyana Carnival calendar of events,” Bollers said.
President of the GBBC Peter Abdool enthused about the possibilities and stated that as long as this incredible model proves successful, “Guyana will become the Mecca of boxing in the region and we will host major championships here on a regular basis – possibly even a World Title event soon.”
Partnering with the promotions team is local entrepreneurs Aditka Persaud and Rudy Ramalingum of New Trend Auto. Both men are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and are looking forward to seeing sports lead the way for tourism, job creation and promotion of Guyana on the world stage.
“This is only the beginning of great things the extraordinary team we have put together will accomplish this in the months ahead,” said Ramalingum.
Meanwhile, the GBA has released the names of Boxers that will be participating in the September 28 pro Am boxing card.
The Amateur Card is as follows:
Heavyweight: Tyron Blair PRBG vs Jamal Hazel
Lightweight: Winston Pompey vs Jamal Eastman
Junior welterweight: Colin Lewis vs Emanuel Sancho
Featherweight: Keevin Allicock Guyana vs Anthony Joseph T&T
Jeffery Joseph is also set to fight in Amateur bouts
