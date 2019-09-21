More telephone cable coming and GTT vex

There was a time when Guyanese use to pay through dem nose to talk to relative overseas. Sometimes dem had to wait three days before dem could get de call. Dat change, but Guyanese end up wid de highest telephone rates in de world.

GTT was de only telephone company, then anodda one come in. De price fuh cell phones drop immediately. Dat is wha competition does do. Now GTT complaining about anodda competitor coming into de market.

E-Networks laying a subsea cable from Barbados and GTT seh de E-Networks operation could jeopardise GTT operations. Dem boys seh dat is alright, because GTT gon be able to tek less money from de poor Guyanese people.

GTT try to stop people from mekking overseas calls pon Skype, WhatsApp and Messenger. Dem try to block de system but dem fail. All dem was seeing was dat people trying to save money and de telephone company didn’t like dat.

It refuse to liberalise de system to allow anodda telephone company to run landlines to people homes. Dat would hurt dem internet service, because a lot of de internet coming by de landline service. Cathy try. She promise dat GTT would cut a deal since last year December. Dat ain’t happen. She hoping dat she can tie up dis deal by Christmas.

Dem boys seh she don’t know GTT. Dat is why dem don’t care is who bringing in de subsea cable. At least it gon keep money in Guyana. GTT shipping out millions of dollars every month. It hardly spending in Guyana.

De company dat bringing de cable is a Guyanese company. All de money it mek will remain in Guyana. GTT don’t like dat. In fact, once de foreign company dat own GTT see it money cut, it gon start to cut some of de jobs in GTT.

Dem boys welcome dis cable. It can’t come fast enough.

Talk half and let more people bring in subsea cable.