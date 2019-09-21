Laying of subsea cable… E-Networks says it’s fully compliant

– claims “very concerned” GTT being misleading and libellous

The telecoms sector appears to be revving up. There is confirmation now that another subsea fibre optic cable is coming, opening the possibilities of faster internet for the country.

The cable is being brought by E-Networks Inc., which runs the biggest cable television operation on the coastlands.

US-owned Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is the only company with a similar cable, with Government moving to break the monopoly and bring new players.

Yesterday, GTT, in a strongly worded statement, said it is “very concerned” that E-Networks is laying a subsea fibre with complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols.

However, E-Networks made it clear that the telephone company is being misleading and libellous.

Responding to questions from Kaieteur News, E-Networks disclosed that GTT issued a statement in which its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd, alleged that the cable company is conducting subsea cable-laying activities “with complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols.”

E-Networks said it took note that GTT made specific reference to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which they claim has stated that E-Networks is landing the cable using an expired environmental and construction permit.

“Moreover, GTT also alleges that they have attempted but failed to contact the company to facilitate the construction of the cable in accordance with international protocols as E-Networks’ “disregard for established protocol threatens the security and integrity of (the GTT) SGSCS subsea cable.””

This newspaper was shown documents pertaining to the company’s compliance with environmental and other approvals.

“We wish to strongly refute the contents of this statement, which include false and libelous allegations against our company that we are operating with “complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols” in relation to our subsea cable project. Mr. Nedd has been disingenuous in his claim that we are not in receipt of required approvals, particularly in his specific reference to our operation with an expired environmental and construction permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.”

According to E-Networks, as a point of fact, the company has never been without a valid EPA permit in relation to its project from May 1, 2018 to present.

“We are also in possession of all necessary approvals in relation to this project for its intended purpose. In regard to the international protocols, Mr. Nedd claims that we are breaching, he is well aware of the previous communications with GTT in relation to this project, in which we have proven that we are operating well within these recommendations. Moreover, we have had to enlighten GTT through the exchange of several pieces of correspondence of the correct and proper interpretation of the international protocols and standards.”

E-Networks said it wants to make it clear that it finds GTT’s statement to be intentionally erroneous, deliberately misleading and libelous.

“We will take any and all necessary measures, including legal action against GTT and Mr. Nedd, in order to protect our good name.”

This is the full statement of GTT:

STATEMENT ISSUED BY JUSTIN NEDD, CEO (GTT)

GTT is very concerned that E-Networks is laying subsea fibre with complete disregard for necessary approvals and international protocols. In 2018, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications stated definitively that E-Networks did not have permission to land or lay a subsea cable . To date, as far as it is publicly known, such a license has not been issued by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, and by extension, the Government of Guyana. The EPA has also stated that E-Networks is conducting its activities, landing the cable, using an expired environmental and construction permit.

We have attempted to reach out to E-Networks to facilitate the construction in accordance with international protocols, as this reckless activity and disregard for established protocol threatens the security and integrity of our SGSCS subsea cable. As the only reliable method of international connectivity into Guyana, any damage to the SGSCS by threatens the internet connectivity of the entire country.

It is our hope that the observance of sound rule of law, as well as acceptable and ethical business practices will be upheld within the country’s telecommunications sector by both existing and potential players in the market.

GTT remains committed to continuing to build resilient connectivity to improve life experiences in Guyana and by unlocking innovation. GT&T will not overlook any action that can disrupt service delivery to its customers.