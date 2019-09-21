GMSA apologises to Granger for disruption at luncheon – Jagdeo, Ali sought to incite violence against President

– Ministry of the Presidency

The Guyana Manufacturing and Service Association (GMSA) yesterday apologised for Thursday’s disruption by Opposition representatives during a luncheon at the Pegasus Hotel.

The apology to President David Granger would have come hours after Opposition representatives who were seated at the forum started chanting loudly and were waving placards, forcing security officials to surround them and later escort them out.

Government and other officials have opined that the GMSA may have had knowledge of the planned disruption. The Opposition say that the protests were part of the pressure to force the government to fix an elections date early, in compliance with the law and the December 21 no-confidence vote.

Yesterday, the GMSA in a public statement apologising to President Granger, said its Executive Board “wishes to express its sincerest apology to you for the distressing public display of bad manners exhibited, with the obvious intention of disrupting our luncheon. Our association prides itself as a responsible member of the private sector with a mandate to interact with the Government of the day, irrespective of party allegiance, in enhancing a necessary partnership towards the process of social and economic development.”

The GMSA, however, made it clear that while it fully accepts the concept of public protest, it must be within a democratic context. The body said it cannot condone protestors using the confines of private property to voice their concerns in such a boisterous and unruly manner.

“The political opposition was informed that they would be invited to air their views at our next luncheon which is due shortly, hence we view their behaviour yesterday as an outright affront to our belief in fairness, impartiality and openness to all opinions in our society.”

The GMSA told Granger that his speech was well received by those present.

Earlier, the Ministry of the Presidency was loud in its condemnation of what it described as hooliganism, thuggery and lawlessness.

“The Ministry of the Presidency has taken note of the hooliganism and thuggery displayed by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and its supporters and associates, on Thursday, September 19 2019, outside and inside the Pegasus Hotel, where President David Granger was the guest speaker at the annual Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s business luncheon.”

The gates were lined with protesters, with police forced to cordon off the area and block several city streets in the Kingston area, leading to the Pegasus Hotel.

“The lawlessness exhibited is not akin to a democratic political protest, but rather was a display of gross disrespect for the President, his Office, the Government and the occasion that was being held at the time.”

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, peaceful and civilised protest action is common in any democracy, but it becomes a sign of worry when a Presidential Candidate and a former President, who is a constitutional office holder, seek to incite violence against the sitting Head of State and Ministers of the Government, during the execution of their official duties.

The ministry was referring to the presence for former President Bharrat Jagdeo and his party’s presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali.

“The events of Thursday go against our country’s social cohesion agenda and serve as a reminder that we have to safeguard our democracy. Holding the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings hostage in her vehicle for over half an hour and blocking the smooth ingress of Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson, all while hurling threatening and foul remarks, are entirely unacceptable and should also be condemned by all right-thinking Guyanese.”

The ministry said that the President assures all Guyanese that every lawful measure will be taken to guarantee the safety of Ministers of Government and to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the country.

“The Opposition’s undemocratic behaviour and its continuous threats to peace and stability, has no place in this society and will not be tolerated. The President is committed to holding credible elections at the earliest time possible, in keeping with the provisions of the Constitution and based on the guidance given by the Guyana Elections Commission.”

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party, Irfaan Ali, in a separate statement, had a different view of what transpired.

“I wish to thank all our supporters and all Guyanese who came out yesterday in defence of our constitution and democracy. Your peaceful protest and voices were loud and clear. You made it clear that you will stand up against an illegal president and dictator occupying the seat of Government.”

He expressed gratitude to the international community and all representative organisations, which issued statements pointing to the “unconstitutional rule” that exists.

“Indeed, these statements speak volumes to your principled positions in ensuring democracy and constitutional rule in Guyana. I wish to assure every Guyanese that we will continue to provide leadership as we peacefully confront hooliganism and illegitimate occupiers of office. This is our oath. We will continue to fight to honour, protect and preserve the constitution of our country.”