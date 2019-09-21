GAPSO elects new members to Executive Board

Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

-President vows to review Private Security Act, promote elevation of female employees

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations (GAPSO) recently elected new members to its Executive Board to

manage the body’s affairs for the next two years.
Leading GAPSO will be Johnny Mortley, Chief Security Consultant for the Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil).
Joining the President will be Vice President, Mr. Clay Flatts of Queensway Security Services; Treasurer, Mr. Clement Baird of John Fernandes Ltd; and Mr. Ghalee Khan of Integrated Security Services Inc. who was returned as Secretary.
Also elected to serve are immediate Past President Mr. Christopher Thompson of Sentinel Security Inc.; and Mr. Clairmont Featherstone of Intelliguard Specialist Security Services.
In his address to the annual general meeting, Mortley stated his willingness to work with industry professionals to further their diverse interests in an attempt to professionalize and strengthen the Private Security Industry. High on the agenda, he said, will be a review of the Private Security Act and the promotion of equality and equity in the training and elevation of females employed within the industry.
Kaieteur News understands that other urgent priorities on the agenda include supporting the implementation of CSME for the private security industry, standardizing training, increasing membership, continuing efforts towards strengthening partnerships, engagement with key stakeholders, and seeking synergies and alliances with international security associations where complementary best practices can be appropriately benched marked and adopted.
The President noted that with over 200 registered security companies operating in Guyana, employing in excess of 18,000 security officers, it is vital that a standardized operating framework is crafted and implemented; creating a level playing field that will benefit bought the client, service provider and ultimately the employees.
He stressed that the important role of the Private Security Industry in Guyana is critical, since it is complementary to the national security network.
GAPSO was established 25 years ago with the objective of promoting the highest industry standards through advocacy, collaboration, education, and the promotion of high ethical standards in the operation; and management of security services within Guyana.

