Falling apart?

Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Abrams Zuil Secondary School on the Essequibo Coast is reportedly not in the best condition.
In June, a falling board hit a female student in the head, and just last Tuesday, a shed attached to the school building collapsed. Fortunately there were no injuries in that incident.
Parents, students and teachers have expressed serious concerns about safety.
