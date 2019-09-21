Cops attended house party where teen was allegedly gang-raped -official says no ranks implicated, file with DPP

Latest update September 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A number of policemen attended the house party at which a teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped earlier this month in a Region Five community.
This was confirmed yesterday by a senior police official, who also stressed that no police ranks have been implicated in the alleged sexual assault.
Investigators reportedly have no evidence that the policemen were present at the time of the alleged gang-rape. The ranks have all said that they were unaware of the incident.
Police had detained three men, who were allegedly identified as the individuals who allegedly sexually assaulted the 17-year-old in a room, reportedly located in the same house.
Two of the suspects are said to be related to members of the Force.
They were subsequently released and ‘B’ Division Commander Paul Langevine said that a file was sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Kaieteur News has confirmed that the culprits recorded the entire incident. They are said to have posted the graphic images to their friends.
According to reports, the teen claimed that she was drugged and taken to the room by two individuals. Other men reportedly joined them and took turns sexually assaulting their victim.
There are reports that the alleged victim had initially denied that she was sexually assaulted, but by then the suspects had already confessed.
